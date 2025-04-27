How fast can a golf cart go? It depends on more than you think

Table of Contents Table of Contents Can you change a golf cart’s speed? Are there street-legal golf carts, and how fast can they go?

Golf carts are great for speeding around golf courses, gated communities, campgrounds, and more. I’ve done my fair share of zipping around places, but how fast can a golf cart go? Typically, a golf cart’s speed is determined by model type and whether any modifications have been made. Standard electric or gas-powered golf carts usually max out at 12 or 14 miles per hour due to factory settings and course regulations, which usually have speed limits of 15 mph for the safety of everyone around. That said, some golf carts can go a whole lot faster. Here’s what you need to know.

Can you change a golf cart’s speed?

How to make a golf cart go faster

Before you consider modifying your golf cart, please check the laws for your area. Thompson Law put together a great resource to see if you can drive your golf cart on the road in your state. Some states will allow more golf cart modifications than others. Even if you do get your golf cart to “street-legal” readiness, some areas will only allow modified golf carts on certain roads, or they may need to meet extra requirements. In addition, modifications can make any warranties void, so make sure you know what you’re getting into before you dive in.

For electric golf carts, you can make them go faster by upgrading the motor, controller, or the battery. Switching to a higher-voltage system can sometimes boost the speed to 20 or even 30 mph. Modifying an electric golf cart is a lot easier than a gas cart. For those, you will need to adjust the governor, which is a device that limits RPMs, or even upgrade the engine to achieve similar results.

Factors that slow down a golf cart

Since they’re not as robust as normal vehicles, golf carts tend to lose speed on steep inclines, rough terrain, or when carrying heavy loads like multiple passengers or golf bags. If you have an electric golf cart, you might notice that it starts to slow down noticeably if the battery is low. Zooming around at higher speeds can drain the batteries faster, especially on rough terrain.

Gas golf carts don’t have this problem, but they will burn more fuel under strain. Modifications can sometimes help.

Are there street-legal golf carts, and how fast can they go?

Street-legal golf carts, also known as low-speed vehicles (LSVs), or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), are designed for public roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. These typically have a top speed of about 20 to 25 mph, and must comply with local and federal regulations, including headlights, turn signals, seat belts, and a VIN. These types of vehicles are extra popular in campgrounds and gated communities, where amenities, such as a pool or a community gym, might be a long walk away.

Can you ride a street-legal golf cart at a golf course?

Most golf courses have strict policies about the types of carts permitted on their turf. This is to protect the grass and to prevent disrupting games. Many courses require carts to be course-approved models like the standard Club Car, Yamaha, or E-Z-GO. These golf carts have governors set to a max speed of about 10 or 15 mph.

Street-legal carts are often heavier due to the additional features. Reinforced frames, larger batteries, and road-ready tires all contribute to the overall weight of the vehicle, which could ruin the turf, especially during wet conditions. Street-legal carts might also lack certain features like bag holders and cooler storage.

Check with your club to see if they allow street-legal carts. Sometimes, private courses or resorts will allow you to use one on their facility if you have special permission. Some courses also permit street-legal golf carts for getting to and from the clubhouse, parking areas, or nearby amenities, but not on the actual fairways or greens. If you contact the course in advance and confirm that your cart meets its specs, the club might allow it, especially for accessibility needs or private events.

Street-legal golf carts often aren’t allowed on public or high-end courses. These locations often have a fleet of carts to rent while you are there. That way, the staff has more control over what rolls on the green. You also might experience rule changes during tournaments or busier days, so keep an eye out for that and have a backup plan.

Some golf carts have the option to toggle from “street-legal mode” to “golf mode,” which will allow your cart to stay within course compliance while you’re out on the green. If you do own one of these models, always check with the staff to make sure that it’s OK.

Overall, the answer to “how fast can a golf cart go?” depends on what model you buy or how far you’re willing to go with modifications.