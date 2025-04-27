 Skip to main content
How fast can a golf cart go? It depends on more than you think

Golf cart too slow? Here's what you can do about it

By
People loading their golf bags into the cart to start playing a round
Jopwell / Pexels

Golf carts are great for speeding around golf courses, gated communities, campgrounds, and more. I’ve done my fair share of zipping around places, but how fast can a golf cart go? Typically, a golf cart’s speed is determined by model type and whether any modifications have been made. Standard electric or gas-powered golf carts usually max out at 12 or 14 miles per hour due to factory settings and course regulations, which usually have speed limits of 15 mph for the safety of everyone around. That said, some golf carts can go a whole lot faster. Here’s what you need to know.

Can you change a golf cart’s speed?

Golfers playing on a course with a golf cart to the side
Cristina Anne Costello / Unsplash

How to make a golf cart go faster

Before you consider modifying your golf cart, please check the laws for your area. Thompson Law put together a great resource to see if you can drive your golf cart on the road in your state. Some states will allow more golf cart modifications than others. Even if you do get your golf cart to “street-legal” readiness, some areas will only allow modified golf carts on certain roads, or they may need to meet extra requirements. In addition, modifications can make any warranties void, so make sure you know what you’re getting into before you dive in.

For electric golf carts, you can make them go faster by upgrading the motor, controller, or the battery. Switching to a higher-voltage system can sometimes boost the speed to 20 or even 30 mph. Modifying an electric golf cart is a lot easier than a gas cart. For those, you will need to adjust the governor, which is a device that limits RPMs, or even upgrade the engine to achieve similar results.

Factors that slow down a golf cart

Since they’re not as robust as normal vehicles, golf carts tend to lose speed on steep inclines, rough terrain, or when carrying heavy loads like multiple passengers or golf bags. If you have an electric golf cart, you might notice that it starts to slow down noticeably if the battery is low. Zooming around at higher speeds can drain the batteries faster, especially on rough terrain.

Gas golf carts don’t have this problem, but they will burn more fuel under strain. Modifications can sometimes help.

Are there street-legal golf carts, and how fast can they go?

People riding a golf cart around the gofl course
Kenan Kitchen / Unsplash

Street-legal golf carts, also known as low-speed vehicles (LSVs), or neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), are designed for public roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. These typically have a top speed of about 20 to 25 mph, and must comply with local and federal regulations, including headlights, turn signals, seat belts, and a VIN. These types of vehicles are extra popular in campgrounds and gated communities, where amenities, such as a pool or a community gym, might be a long walk away.

Can you ride a street-legal golf cart at a golf course?

Most golf courses have strict policies about the types of carts permitted on their turf. This is to protect the grass and to prevent disrupting games. Many courses require carts to be course-approved models like the standard Club Car, Yamaha, or E-Z-GO. These golf carts have governors set to a max speed of about 10 or 15 mph.

Street-legal carts are often heavier due to the additional features. Reinforced frames, larger batteries, and road-ready tires all contribute to the overall weight of the vehicle, which could ruin the turf, especially during wet conditions. Street-legal carts might also lack certain features like bag holders and cooler storage.

Check with your club to see if they allow street-legal carts. Sometimes, private courses or resorts will allow you to use one on their facility if you have special permission. Some courses also permit street-legal golf carts for getting to and from the clubhouse, parking areas, or nearby amenities, but not on the actual fairways or greens. If you contact the course in advance and confirm that your cart meets its specs, the club might allow it, especially for accessibility needs or private events.

Street-legal golf carts often aren’t allowed on public or high-end courses. These locations often have a fleet of carts to rent while you are there. That way, the staff has more control over what rolls on the green. You also might experience rule changes during tournaments or busier days, so keep an eye out for that and have a backup plan.

Some golf carts have the option to toggle from “street-legal mode” to “golf mode,” which will allow your cart to stay within course compliance while you’re out on the green. If you do own one of these models, always check with the staff to make sure that it’s OK.

Overall, the answer to “how fast can a golf cart go?” depends on what model you buy or how far you’re willing to go with modifications.

Why we switched to L.A.B. Golf’s Mezz.1 Max putter and why you might too
Got a bad case of the yips? Try this new golf club that combats torque
Lab Putter

Golf is so much more than a mental and physical sport. There's nothing like standing on the green, the pin just far enough to make you squint, with the ball sitting there waiting for the winning swing that ends with a rattle in the cup. Everyone loves winning, which is why the Mezz.1 Max from L.A.B. Golf is creating a buzz. Some 19 PGA golfers currently use one of L.A.B.  Golf's putters. Dan Gaul, co-founder of The Manual, got his hands on L.A.B. Golf's Mezz.1 Max and says that it's the real deal. Here's why the L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max should be your new green-side obsession and a go-to for your next golf trip.
What you need to know about putters

According to L.A.B. Golf, most putters out there are working against you. This is because of torque, the twisting force that creeps into your putting stroke. Sometimes, this happens when the putter head wiggles or pulls off-line, and some have weight and balance issues that fight your natural motion. When you tense up or your tempo's off, this can cause your golf ball to veer left when you really aimed right. For a golfer, pretty much nothing else is more frustrating.

Read more
Camping tips: How to dry your hiking shoes fast after a rainy day on the trail
How to dry your camping shoes overnight
Man wearing yellow jacket and backpack hiking or rucking in forest or woods with tall trees

If you've been hiking for any length of time, chances are you've encountered a bit of rain or a mud puddle here or there. Sometimes, trails can seem like downright swamps, especially in the Seattle area, where it rains for much of the year. As an avid hiker in the Seattle area, wet hiking shoes are the norm here. There are several different ways to combat this, especially when you need to have your hiking shoes in top shape by morning. Here's how to dry your hiking shoes overnight while camping.
How to dry your wet hiking shoes overnight

Dry them by the campfire
One of the best ways to dry shoes is by using the heat from your campfire if fires are allowed at your campsite. This can be done safely if you place them near but not too close to your fire. Remove the insoles and let them air out naturally.

Read more
From apps to local tips: How to find the best hiking trails near you
Finding the perfect hiking trail isn't as hard as you think!
Group hiking with friends

When visiting new places, I'm always on the lookout for great hiking trails. If you're outdoorsy like me, the quality of the hike matters just as much as the surrounding town and social life. The good thing is that no matter where you are, chances are there's a hiking trail nearby. Whether you're moving someplace new or just visiting for a few hours, here's how to find hiking trails near you.
There's an app for that!

There's an app for everything these days, and that's not an understatement! As more and more people flock to the outdoors, developers have created lots of hiking and camping-related apps that can help connect you to the world around you. While you could go to Google Maps and search "hiking trails near me," one of my favorite apps for finding trails is AllTrails. AllTrails isn't just good for hikers, though! You can find mountain biking, running, backpacking, horseback riding trails, and more.

Read more