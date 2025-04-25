 Skip to main content
Tee off in your own backyard with Carl’s golf simulator shed plans

Carl's Place has new golf simulator shed blueprints for your spring home improvement upgrades

Carl's Place Fair Weather Lodge golf simulator shed
Carl's Place / Carl's Place

With The Masters behind us, the golf season is just starting, and so is home improvement season! If you’ve been wanting to get out on the green from the comfort of your own home after Rory Mcllroy’s historic win, you’re not alone. Fortunately, the folks at Carl’s Place have some amazing state-of-the-art golf simulator packages that fit right into one of their many shed layouts. These sheds offer a solution for golfers to practice year-round in a dedicated space, safe from rain, cold, and snow.

Carl’s Place is well-known for their indoor golf simulator setups, but with the addition of these new shed plans, you can take your hobby out into your own fancy shed. There is a range of options to suit various budgets.

I’d like to highlight the Four Season Hideaway, which is a compact 260-square-foot layout with a 12′ wide hitting area, off-center hitting position, and large glass-paned entry for plenty of natural light. This option is perfect for solo practice.

At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Fair Weather Lodge, which is a luxurious and spacious design that’s complete with a covered porch and lounge seating. This option has a large hitting area, a built-in kitchenette, and upper windows for ambiance.

Once you purchase the blueprints from Carl’s Place, team up with a local contractor for cost and timeline estimates. You may also need special permits in your area, so check with your local authorities before building.

These sheds are a great way to enjoy the thrill of the game from the comfort of your own home. Explore Carl’s Place’s 3D renderings and take the first step towards transforming your backyard into a golfer’s sanctuary.

Bushnell Golf Tour Rangefinder

Bushnell Golf is well-known for having some of the best rangefinders in the golf game, but it looks like they may be raising the bar again with the announcement of their new Tour Hybrid Rangefinder. Here's what to expect:

One thing about rangefinders is that GPS lacks the precision of a laser, but laser-only devices don't give you the insight of GPS-based course mapping. While many rangefinders either use laser or GPS, the Tour Hybrid actually combines both to enhance precision. This device will simultaneously display lasered pin distance and GPS-provided front, center, and back yardages.

Carl's Place Curved Kit

Today, Carl's Place, a custom indoor golf simulator company, has launched the world's first curved-screen golf simulator designed for DIY installation. The exciting new launch of the Curved Golf Enclosure Kit with Impact Screen makes installation of custom-built, professional-grade curved simulators more attainable for golfers, homeowners, and business owners. This all-new indoor golf system provides an immersive, luxury simulator experience explicitly designed for do-it-yourself installation.

Inspired by customer feedback, Carl's Place built the kit to place golfers right in the action for a true "on-course" feel without needing professional installation. The golf simulator expands the visual range of the impact screen into a panoramic view, enhancing depth and realism to provide an improved experience compared to flat-screen simulators. Most importantly, the kit has step-by-step instructions in a written manual and an easy-to-follow video for a straightforward installation process. The DIY nature of the Curved Golf Enclosure Kit installation allows golfers to use the simulator as soon as possible.

Carl’s Place Pro Enclosure

Golf simulators are the way to go when you want to practice away from the course and fine-tune your performance. Maybe it’s time for something more sturdy and immersive than a simple golf net; that’s where the best high-tech golf simulators come in. Imagine coming home to your personal golf zone, where you can practice your swings. In the digital age, sometimes we all feel overwhelmed by the options and the cluttered Internet. You might have questions about costs, installation, and whether you could assemble an at-home golf simulator enclosure yourself. 

The Manual's Dan Gaul put together and enjoyed practicing with the Carl’s Place C-Series Pro Golf Simulator Enclosure Kit, which is specially designed for professionals and serious golfers to improve performance. It’s used for commercial purposes, professional golf lessons, basements, and, of course, high-end man caves. In this video, Dan walks you through every step of the assembly process, from assembling the frame to hitting his first shot. He also shares his tips and tricks and answers to common questions, so you know what to expect with this impressive pro equipment, featuring the BenQ LK936ST projector and the .
What is a golf simulator?

