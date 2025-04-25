Tee off in your own backyard with Carl’s golf simulator shed plans

With The Masters behind us, the golf season is just starting, and so is home improvement season! If you’ve been wanting to get out on the green from the comfort of your own home after Rory Mcllroy’s historic win, you’re not alone. Fortunately, the folks at Carl’s Place have some amazing state-of-the-art golf simulator packages that fit right into one of their many shed layouts. These sheds offer a solution for golfers to practice year-round in a dedicated space, safe from rain, cold, and snow.

Carl’s Place is well-known for their indoor golf simulator setups, but with the addition of these new shed plans, you can take your hobby out into your own fancy shed. There is a range of options to suit various budgets.

Recommended Videos

I’d like to highlight the Four Season Hideaway, which is a compact 260-square-foot layout with a 12′ wide hitting area, off-center hitting position, and large glass-paned entry for plenty of natural light. This option is perfect for solo practice.

At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Fair Weather Lodge, which is a luxurious and spacious design that’s complete with a covered porch and lounge seating. This option has a large hitting area, a built-in kitchenette, and upper windows for ambiance.

Once you purchase the blueprints from Carl’s Place, team up with a local contractor for cost and timeline estimates. You may also need special permits in your area, so check with your local authorities before building.

These sheds are a great way to enjoy the thrill of the game from the comfort of your own home. Explore Carl’s Place’s 3D renderings and take the first step towards transforming your backyard into a golfer’s sanctuary.