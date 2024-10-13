CBS Sports is giving fans more Masters coverage in 2025

If you can’t get enough coverage of the four major golf events in men’s golf— we understand, and neither can we. If your favorite is the Masters, you are arguably let down every year, as the televised portion is so short compared to the length and popularity of the tournament. Get ready to do a happy little golf clap because CBS Sports will give fans watching at home what they want for the 2025 Masters Tournament.

The Masters Tournament

In 2025, the Masters will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club from April 7th through the 13th. The Masters is the only one of the big golf tournaments at the same venue every year, with the Augusts National Golf Club having the honors since 1934.

Recommended Videos

The practice rounds are Monday, April 7th, and Tuesday, April 8th, with the infamous Champions Dinner on Tuesday. Wednesday, April 9th, is the final practice round and the Par-3 Contest. The tournament officially starts with Round 1 on Thursday, April 10th. The Masters concludes on Sunday, April 13th, with the final round of play.

The extended Masters Tournament coverage

Where to watch

CBS Television Network

Paramount+

CBS Sports is gifting us with an additional five hours of live coverage between Saturday and Sunday to better showcase the final rounds of play. This brings the live total up to 14 hours for viewers to see if their favorite player gets their name engraved on the Masters Trophy. Paramount+ and CBS Television Network will have live coverage from 2:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. Paramount+ is offering even more live coverage, with an additional two hours from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. ET.

Not everyone can afford to watch the top players swing for a chance to sink their name into golf history in person. Whether you hope to see Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, or Viktor Hovland go for the coveted Green Jacket in 2025, at least you will be able to follow the end of the tournament more closely from the most comfortable spot in your living room, thanks to CBS Sports expanding its coverage.