PXG’s patriotic golf collection is here—what you need to know

As someone particularly loyal to the red, white, and blue, I’m happy to announce that Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), the American brand founded by Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Bob Parsons, launched its 2025 Stars & Stripes Capsule Collection this month. This special edition lineup of gear honors American golf culture, patriotism, and performance out on the green.

“The Stars & Stripes Capsule isn’t just about gearing up for the course – it’s about standing for something,” said Parsons. “It’s a salute to our country, our military, and to every golfer who plays with heart, grit, and pride.” Parsons backs it up with high-quality additions. This summer, the Stars & Stripes Capsule Collection will include items like Patriotic Headcovers, and Premium Golf Gloves, which are made with award-winning quality and patriotic detailing.

In addition to an “Americana Home Course” hoodie, you’ll also see a collection of bold caps and on-course accessories like microfiber golf towels and milled ball markers in red, white, and blue. They have also designed a few special-edition bags, including a standard golf bag and a crossbody bag.

This collection is available now at PXG and may also be available at select retail stores near you. This collection is the perfect gift for the patriotic, golf-loving person in your life, but it’s also a statement that’s perfect for our upcoming holidays, such as the Fourth of July, and beyond. That said, if the red, white, and blue isn’t your thing, PXG also has a huge variety of other accessories to suit your needs.