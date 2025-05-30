PXG’s patriotic golf collection is here—what you need to know

“The Stars & Stripes Capsule isn’t just about gearing up for the course – it’s about standing for something,” said Parsons. “It’s a salute to our country, our military, and to every golfer who plays with heart, grit, and pride.”
Parsons backs it up with high-quality additions. This summer, the Stars & Stripes Capsule Collection will include items like Patriotic Headcovers, and Premium Golf Gloves, which are made with award-winning quality and patriotic detailing.
In addition to an “Americana Home Course” hoodie, you’ll also see a collection of bold caps and on-course accessories like microfiber golf towels and milled ball markers in red, white, and blue. They have also designed a few special-edition bags, including a standard golf bag and a crossbody bag.
This collection is available now at PXG and may also be available at select retail stores near you. This collection is the perfect gift for the patriotic, golf-loving person in your life, but it’s also a statement that’s perfect for our upcoming holidays, such as the Fourth of July, and beyond. That said, if the red, white, and blue isn’t your thing, PXG also has a huge variety of other accessories to suit your needs.