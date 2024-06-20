Tee up at one of these Myrtle Beach golf courses

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is often referred to as the “Golf Capital of the World,” and for good reason. With its stunning scenery, ideal weather, and an insane variety of world-class courses, it’s a golfer’s dream destination, no matter your skill level. Get ready to pack your clubs – here are some of the best golf courses in Myrtle Beach.

1. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club

The Dunes Golf & Beach Club is a classic course that holds a special place in the hearts of many golfers. Designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Sr. and opened in 1949, this course is renowned for its challenging layout and scenic beauty. The signature hole, “Waterloo,” is a par-5 that doglegs around Lake Singleton – a fun challenge for golfers! The Dunes has hosted numerous prestigious tournaments, including the PGA Tour and USGA Championships, solidifying its reputation as one of the top courses in Myrtle Beach.

2. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club

Hidden among centuries-old live oaks and boasting some seriously gorgeous Lowcountry scenery, this Mike Strantz design is a unique and unforgettable experience. You’ll wind through marshes and wetlands, surrounded by vibrant flora and fauna that’ll make you feel like you’re playing through a nature documentary. The strategic design and pristine conditions have earned Caledonia a well-deserved spot on Golf Digest’s list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses.

3. Tidewater Golf Club

One course that absolutely deserves a spot on your must-play list is Tidewater Golf Club. It’s often referred to as the “Pebble Beach of the East,” which should give you an idea of just how spectacular the setting is here. We’re talking mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal Waterway, Cherry Grove Inlet, and the Atlantic Ocean itself.

Designed by Ken Tomlinson, Tidewater strikes that perfect balance between gorgeous natural scenery and strategic, challenging golf design. The signature par-3 3rd hole is an absolute stunner – the tee box sits high above a marshy expanse, giving you an incredible view before you take your shot. Between the beauty and the pristine conditions, it’s no wonder Tidewater is a beloved favorite among locals and visitors alike.

4. TPC Myrtle Beach

If you’re looking to play where the pros play, you can’t miss TPC Myrtle Beach. Designed by Tom Fazio with input from PGA Tour player Lanny Wadkins, this championship course will challenge even the most skilled golfers. Lush fairways, deviously placed bunkers and water hazards – it’s got all the ingredients for a true test of golf. And that dramatic 18th hole with its narrow fairway and water guarding the green? Chef’s kiss. Bring your A-game because this one’s no joke.

5. Barefoot Resort & Golf

Barefoot Resort & Golf stands out not just for its quality but also for offering four distinct courses designed by some of golf’s biggest names: Greg Norman, Davis Love III, Tom Fazio, and Pete Dye. Each course presents a unique challenge and style, catering to a variety of golfing preferences.

The Norman Course

The Norman Course features seven holes along the Intracoastal Waterway, providing stunning views and a links-style experience. With its wide fairways and challenging greens, it offers a blend of playability and difficulty.

The Love Course

The Love Course, designed by Davis Love III, is known for its wide fairways and open, parkland-style layout. The recreated ruins of an old plantation house add a historical touch to the course’s scenic beauty.

The Fazio Course

Tom Fazio’s design philosophy is evident in the Fazio Course, which blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings. The course features strategically placed bunkers and water hazards, making accuracy and strategy key components of play.

The Dye Course

Pete Dye’s signature design elements are on full display in the Dye Course, with challenging bunkers, undulating greens, and visually stunning layouts. This course demands precision and skill, providing a true test for any golfer.

6. Grande Dunes Resort Club

Another big name that needs to be mentioned is Grande Dunes Resort Club. From the moment you arrive, you know you’re in for a treat – this place just oozes luxury. The course itself, masterfully designed by Roger Rulewich, stretches right along the Intracoastal Waterway, providing endless views that’ll have you whipping out your camera between shots.

The fairways roll perfectly, the greens are pristine, and the water hazards and bunkers are going to keep you honest out there. The par-3 14th is an absolute showstopper, with a dramatic tee-to-green drop that makes you feel like you’re playing at one of the majors. It’s no surprise Grande Dunes has been named “National Golf Course of the Year” by the National Golf Course Owners Association – it’s that exceptional.

7. King’s North at Myrtle Beach National

If you prefer a side of history and tradition with your coastal Carolina golf, then King’s North at Myrtle Beach National should definitely be on your radar. This one’s a true signature design from the one and only Arnold Palmer.

From the unique layout to the memorable individual holes, King’s North oozes character and charm. The par-5 6th, ominously nicknamed “The Gambler,” is a real wild card – the island fairway basically dares you to try and cut off a big chunk for a crack at birdie. Its features, combined with its beautiful setting, earn King’s North a spot among Myrtle Beach’s top golf courses.

