Rainy day? You can still tee off with this new Carl’s Place golf simulator screen

Carl's Place has a new golf simulator screen for better image quality

By
Carl's Place new gray golf simulator screen
Carl's Place / Carl's Place

Golf simulator company Carl’s Place just launched the brand-new High-Contrast Gray Golf Impact Screen, designed to transform indoor golf experience. This system is the first of its kind, complete with stunning visuals full of vivid colors, deep blacks, and sharp contrast so that it feels like you’re actually there.

This is accomplished by switching out a white screen for a gray one, which reduces the risk of washed-out imagery in bright environments. This gray material went through numerous stages of testing and reformulations to give it the perfect balance between visuals and mechanical performance, and it might just be one of the best impact screens the industry has seen to date.

“Ambient lighting is one of the biggest challenges in indoor golf setups, especially in multi-use or commercial spaces where full light control isn’t realistic,” said Carl Markestad, President at Carl’s Place. “Our High-Contrast Gray Impact Screen combats that by boosting color vibrancy, contrast and clarity—just like we’ve done for years in the home theater world.”
Once you’ve set up your simulator, tee up to hit real golf balls into this specialized screen, and the computer will calculate the ball’s speed, spin, trajectory, and launch angle to show where the ball would land on screen real-time. This makes the High-Contrast Gray Golf Impact Screen an ideal solution for high-traffic commercial spaces like sports bars, golf studios, and entertainment venues.
With nearly twenty years of experience crafting screens for theaters and venues, Carl’s Place is now leading the charge for high-end indoor golf systems.

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
Crater Lake’s 2026 closure means now’s the time to visit
This is your last chance to visit Crater Lake National Park for three years
Crater Lake view

Crater Lake, which is the deepest lake in the United States, is closing for three years starting in 2026. Fortunately, Crater Lake National Park, one of the most underrated parks in the U.S.,  will still be open for visitors, but only park rangers and officials will be allowed to approach the water after this summer. This means that summer of 2025 will be your last year to swim here for a while. All boat tours from The Cleetwood Cove Marina will also be on hold, so this is the year to go!

This closure is just the first step in a huge rehabilitation project that will seek to update the trail and related infrastructure to improve safe access to the lake and visitor services. Cleetwood Cove Trail that leads up to Crater Lake is one of the most-used trails in the park since it's the only permitted access point to the shore, and the entire 1.1 miles of the trail is getting a huge makeover.

Rumpl Wrap Sack is the Goldilocks “un”-sleeping bag you never knew you needed
It offers the warmth and comfort of a traditional 20° sleeping bag with the versatility of a camp quilt
Young camper tucking into a Rumpl Wrap Sack sleeping bag inside a rooftop tent.

It wasn't until fairly recently that I discovered the joys of swapping my traditional sleeping bag for a camp quilt, but I've never looked back. Especially for car camping and overlanding, the latter is infinitely more versatile and comfortable for the way I sleep. But Rumpl's Wrap Sack is a clever, new "un"-sleeping bag that has my attention.

The Wrap Sack is shaped like an ordinary sleeping bag, but that's really where the similarities end. Rumpl designed it to be far more versatile thanks to its clever WrapAdapt system. Campers can opt to wrap and zip themselves inside the two built-in layers for cold-weather outings or unzip and completely "de-layer" when the temperature heats up. With a 20-degree rating, the Wrap Sack works well as a three-season bag, so it's good for all but the coldest camping trips. The design accommodates campers up to 6'2" and is wider and roomier than old-school mummy sleeping bags, making it great for anyone (me!) who hates feeling like a tightly swaddled newborn while sleeping. Plus, thanks to an integrated pillow pocket, it's purpose-built to pair with Rumpl's own Camp Pillow.

Why more Americans are solo camping than ever before
The Dyrt releases 2025 camping report
Camping in the winter

The Dyrt is one of my favorite camping apps of all time, mostly for finding campsites. It has it all, from tent camping to glamping and RV parks, there's always an adventure around the corner. Plus, you can read over 12 million campground reviews from visitors, as well as plan your routes. With all that data, The Dyrt also puts out a few studies and camping reports. This year, their 2025 camping report has an interesting new twist: solo camping is on the rise for the third year in a row.

This report compiles some of the camping industry's most detailed statistics and numbers, but today I'd like to focus on solo camping. Here's what the trend has been looking like so far:

