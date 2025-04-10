Rainy day? You can still tee off with this new Carl’s Place golf simulator screen

Golf simulator company Carl’s Place just launched the brand-new High-Contrast Gray Golf Impact Screen, designed to transform indoor golf experience. This system is the first of its kind, complete with stunning visuals full of vivid colors, deep blacks, and sharp contrast so that it feels like you’re actually there.

This is accomplished by switching out a white screen for a gray one, which reduces the risk of washed-out imagery in bright environments. This gray material went through numerous stages of testing and reformulations to give it the perfect balance between visuals and mechanical performance, and it might just be one of the best impact screens the industry has seen to date.

“Ambient lighting is one of the biggest challenges in indoor golf setups, especially in multi-use or commercial spaces where full light control isn’t realistic,” said Carl Markestad, President at Carl’s Place. “Our High-Contrast Gray Impact Screen combats that by boosting color vibrancy, contrast and clarity—just like we’ve done for years in the home theater world.”

Once you’ve set up your simulator, tee up to hit real golf balls into this specialized screen, and the computer will calculate the ball’s speed, spin, trajectory, and launch angle to show where the ball would land on screen real-time. This makes the High-Contrast Gray Golf Impact Screen an ideal solution for high-traffic commercial spaces like sports bars, golf studios, and entertainment venues.

With nearly twenty years of experience crafting screens for theaters and venues, Carl’s Place is now leading the charge for high-end indoor golf systems.