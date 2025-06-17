 Skip to main content
Cold for 8 days, light to carry, and modular: Dometic’s new cooler changes the game

This modular cooling system might just be your solution for a hot summer

By
Dometic Recon Cooler
Dometic / Dometic

Cold, refreshing drinks are perfect during those hot summer adventures, but it can be challenging to find a great cooler system to bring with you, especially on a multi-day journey. Dometic, an outdoor tech company, has just introduced Recon, a stackable, modular cooling system designed to stay cold for up to eight days.

One of the most exciting aspects of Recon is its compact design. “We’ve all wrestled with coolers that don’t stack or fit. Recon fixes that,” says Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic. “It’s cold storage that packs tighter, stacks cleaner, and moves easier. No wasted space. No extras. Just a system built for how people actually roll.”

This model was injection-molded and welded for strength, so it will withstand all of your bumps and bruises this summer. According to Dometic, this also means that it’s up to 30% lighter than traditionally rotomolded models. Due to its design, you can pack more cans per square inch of space, securing everything in place so that you have full access through a lid that can open in both directions or be removed entirely. Best of all, it can grow with your adventures. Just add more modules, and you’re good to go, whether you’re feeding just yourself or your entire crew.

Dometic offers hard coolers in two colors: glow and silt, in three sizes. The 16L holds 18 cans, the 41L holds 67 cans, and the huge 69L holds 100 cans. The soft coolers come in two color ways: lichen and silt, and come in a 12L that holds 19 cans, 17L that holds 28 cans, and 21L that holds 35 cans. Dometic also offers a range of accessories, including dividers, spigots, and baskets, to maximize the functionality of your system.

