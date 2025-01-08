 Skip to main content
From setup to swing: A closer look at the Carl’s Place C-Series Pro Golf Simulator

This DIY high-tech virtual golf system is delivered to your door, so you can take your man cave to the next level.

Golf simulators are the way to go when you want to practice away from the course and fine-tune your performance. Maybe it’s time for something more sturdy and immersive than a simple golf net; that’s where the best high-tech golf simulators come in. Imagine coming home to your personal golf zone, where you can practice your swings. In the digital age, sometimes we all feel overwhelmed by the options and the cluttered Internet. You might have questions about costs, installation, and whether you could assemble an at-home golf simulator enclosure yourself. 

The Manual’s Dan Gaul put together and enjoyed practicing with the Carl’s Place C-Series Pro Golf Simulator Enclosure Kit, which is specially designed for professionals and serious golfers to improve performance. It’s used for commercial purposes, professional golf lessons, basements, and, of course, high-end man caves. In this video, Dan walks you through every step of the assembly process, from assembling the frame to hitting his first shot. He also shares his tips and tricks and answers to common questions, so you know what to expect with this impressive pro equipment, featuring the BenQ LK936ST projector and the .

What is a golf simulator?

Carl’s Place Pro Enclosure
Dan Gaul / The Manual

A golf simulator is a virtual golf system with an enclosure and screen that allows you to play or practice indoors using a simulated course. You swing into the hitting bay, and the sensors track the ball so the system can calculate where the ball would have landed on the virtual course. You can find basic options or more advanced technology like the Carl’s Place C-Series Pro.

What sets the Carl’s Place C-Series Pro Golf Simulator apart?

The Carl’s Place C-Series is designed to simulate the experience of playing professional-level golf from the comfort of your own home. The kit comes with an impact screen that meets the floor and reduces rebound, a full enclosure that accommodates large bays, and more. It’s a worthwhile solution for those looking for a more refined experience and the long-term benefits of practicing your golf swings from home for years to come. 

Here’s why golfers are using this simulator

Carl’s Place Pro Enclosure
Dan Gaul / The Manual

Here are some of the many reasons why serious golfers are using the Carl’s Place C-Series Pro Golf Simulator Enclosure:

  • Premium triple-layer golf impact screen.
  • A screen that touches the floor without a bottom border for a more immersive experience.
  • You don’t have to worry about bounce-back because the innovative screen uses releasable zip ties and a strong bottom cable. Proper screen tensioning and foam inserts minimize bounce-back for a safer setup.
  • A solid frame and a professional-looking enclosure.
  • Optional features and add-ons like structural pipes and foam inserts to maximize safety.
  • Get everything you need delivered to your home.
  • After a relatively quick assembly, you can integrate your electronics, and you’re ready to tee off.
  • Pro enclosures can even be customized to fit your exact needs.

Dan uncovers the many reasons why he loves this pro system, from the ceiling-mounted projector that produces a massive, quality image from 13-15 feet away to the sturdy frame. Dan also added the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor for highly accurate shot data, including launch angle, spin rate, and ball speed.

Can you really set up the golf simulator enclosure yourself?

Carl’s Place Pro Enclosure
Dan Gaul / The Manual

The Carl’s Place C-Series Pro Golf Simulator Enclosure Kit with the premium impact screen that Dan set up starts at $2,979.95. Fully customizable, it allows for large bay setups up to 20’ wide or 20’ deep. It also has a black knit fabric around the enclosure to shade the screen. Ceiling and side panels will catch any wandering shots. The premium impact screen — which is made of three layers of heavy-duty, tight-knit impact-resistant polyester — provides excellent image quality, and sound reduction and blocks ambient light. It comes standard with every Pro Enclosure. Dan also set up the and , which enables you to mount the projector from different heights. The kit includes a ceiling plate, projector mount, and the drop-mount extender you prefer.

BenQ LK936ST Projector
BenQ LK936ST Projector Dan Gaul / The Manual

Setting up a piece of furniture can be daunting or a hassle, so you’re probably wondering about this high-tech virtual golf system. The system looks like it was professionally built, but it’s a DIY enclosure delivered to your door, and, as Dan points out, the step-by-step instructions are easy to follow and come with a video guide to make it as straightforward as possible. Carl’s Place provides DIY system to give you top quality for a better price. You can set up in the basement, garage, extra storage space, a bedroom, a large living area, a sunroom, or another suitable space.

Concluding thoughts

Designers at Carl’s Place use satellite imagery, terrain data, and drone footage to create true-to-life virtual courses you can play on the GSPro Simulator Software, which is pretty impressive. This pro simulator is designed and tested to withstand direct impact from golf balls up to 250 mph, so it’s the next best thing to being out on the course.

Some of the benefits of using the Carl’s Place C-Series Pro Golf Simulator Enclosure Kit include:

  • Keep track of your progress and see how far you’ve come.
  • Practice in the privacy and comfort of your own home.
  • Improve your golf game in any weather conditions, even when you can’t make it to the course.
  • Have fun by yourself or with family and friends.
  • Get some exercise and work your major swinging muscles.
  • You can practice specific shots or entire rounds, and the system analyzes your golf swing and provides data and feedback. 
  • Work on specific aspects of your game, such as putting or driving.

You don’t have to drive, check in, find a golf cart, and make your way over to the first tee; just get swinging at home in your own personal advanced golf simulator.

