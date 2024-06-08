 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

These are the 7 best golf courses in the world

By
Championship Course at Royal County Down
Royal County Down Championship Course, Scotland Royal County Down

Visiting and playing at famous golf courses is like skiing at noted resorts. At your local course (or mountain), you can refine your skills and enjoy what the sport offers. Over time, you might yearn for more — like a world-class course design or a towering peak — and traveling to the finest venues lets you realize that goal.

The best golf courses combine scenery, design, and challenge, letting you up your game while also providing a sensory experience. Stunning landscapes dazzle the senses. Historic settings let you play where the pros play. It’s worth every penny.

Recommended Videos

To that end, Golf Digest recently published its biennial list of the World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses. Hundreds of global panelists chimed in on the finest places to enjoy a round. Here are the top seven.

Related

The top 7 golf courses in the world

18th green and clubhouse at Muirfield, Scotland
Muirfield, Scotland Muirfield

Golf courses test you with water hazards, thick grass, and rugged bunkers. But they also let you get outside and be with friends. Over time, your skills advance, and you can have even more fun on the links, with fewer missed putts and errant drivers. Here are the best golf courses in the world.

Royal County Down G.C. (Championship), Northern Ireland

Located in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, this course combines history, scenery, and challenge. Designed by Old Tom Morris in 1889, Royal County Down has seen numerous changes over the years, with Donald Steel providing the most recent update in 1998. Bordered by Dundrum Bay and the Mourne Mountains, with gorse-lined dunes, it’s a place that’ll take you back in time while testing you with bunkers, dense grass, and blind shots.

Tara Iti G.C., New Zealand

In Mangawhai, on the eastern side of New Zealand’s North Island, is a links-style course with coastal vistas and holes inspired by Cypress Point, Royal St. George’s, and Royal Dornoch. Designer Tom Doak and his associate, Bryan Slawnik, spent two years shaping the sand-rich soil into dunes and punchbowls reminiscent of naturally formed features. Though sand abounds, there aren’t any bunkers, and your club could find the ground no matter where you’re hitting from. While you play, take in the views of Harauki Gulf and the majestic coastal topography.

Royal Dornoch G.C. (Championship), Scotland

Go back to golf’s birthplace with this 1892 design by Old Tom Morris. Called the most natural course in the world by Herbert Warren, its links border the North Sea and its greens reside largely on plateaus. That’ll test your game in the strong coastal wind, where you’ll have to hit the greens instead of relying on a bump-and-run strategy. 

Royal Melbourne G.C. (West), Australia 

Originally designed by Alister MacKenzie in 1926, this Black Rock, Australia course winds through undulating sandbelt land and mimics the surroundings. If you’re a long hitter, you’ll have to adjust your strategy, as doglegs abound and aiming for the pin takes precedence. Pronounced bunkers with vertical sides line the greens and fairways, so shot placement and club selection is critical. 

Morfontaine G.C., France

British architect Tom Simpson designed Morfontaine in 1927 with a layout reminiscent of London’s heathland courses. A thick forest surrounds the holes, and Scotch pines and heather clumps stand above the sand base. Just travel north from Paris, and you’ll be there — a perfect complement to a French vacation. But with its tight confines, you’ll need to bring your A-game.

Hirono G.C., Japan

Set amongst a rolling pine forest, this C.H. Alison design took shape in 1932. The fairways are long swaths cut through the trees, and greens stand atop ridges. Especially notable are the many bunkers — carry bunkers, cross bunkers, and jagged cutouts — that add hazard to the otherwise picturesque links. Recent revisions by Martin Ebert and Tom Mackenzie honed the bunkers and brought back the classic tees to the par-3 13th hole. That takes the hole back to its prior layout, with a tee shot along a lake instead of above it. 

Muirfield, Scotland

Another journey into golf’s past, Muirfield traces its roots to 1891, when Old Tom Morris designed the first holes. The classic links-style course hugs the coastline of Gullane, Scotland, with abundant bumps and undulations at every turn. Each hole adds a direction change, making you adjust to the changing coastal winds. The front nine features a clockwise layout, while the back nine is the opposite, added by H.S. Colt in 1925.

Elevate your game on the world’s best courses

Hirono Golf Club, Japan
Hirono Golf Club, Japan Hirono Golf Club

If you’re a devoted golfer, you want to keep adding to your resume. That can mean time on the links, refining your technique, and playing different courses. You can take that even further by visiting the world’s best venues, where timeless designs and unique challenges put your game to the test. While you take in amazing sights — like the forests of Japan or the coast of New Zealand — you’ll have to tap into your skill set to make par. So peruse this list, make your reservations, and tee it up at a world-class course. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Lake Quinault’s 33-mile rainforest tour transports you to a fantastical world
Lake Quinault offers a magical outdoors experience
Moss and Lichon covered tree in the Quinault Rainforest

The Olympic Peninsula offers all of the outdoor attractions you could want: mist-enveloped mountains, pristine lakes, rugged coastal cliffs, and one of the best national parks in Washington state.
But most unique is the 1.3 million acres of enchanting old-growth rainforest, seemingly lifted straight from the pages of a fairy tale.
Most visitors flock to the Hoh rainforest to witness the iconic moss-covered trees, but the Quinault Valley offers a less crowded, equally stunning experience.
For those seeking an intimate and informed connection with the Quinault Rainforest, the one-of-a-kind 33-mile Lake Quinault Tour weaves comfort, educational rigor, and unrivaled access into the valley's hidden gems.
Here's what you can expect on the Lake Quinault Tour, alongside helpful tips on how to make the most out of your time in this otherwordly region of Washington.

What to expect on the Lake Quinault Rainforest Tour

Read more
These are our favorite all-inclusive golf resorts for a dream vacation
Enjoy a luxurious golf experience
Golf resort

Are you ready to tee off on a luxurious golf getaway? Look no further! We’re taking a look at the best all-inclusive golf resorts, where luxury meets leisure on the greens. All-inclusive resorts offer a wonderful blend of incredible accommodations, championship courses, and luxury amenities. Whether you are a seasoned professional or are just looking to enjoy world-class facilities, all-inclusive resorts have something to offer you. Let’s dive in. 
Sandals Emerald Bay, Bahamas

Sandals Emerald Bay is located along the gorgeous shores of Great Exuma in the Bahamas and is one of the best all-inclusive golf resorts in the world. This stunning resort boasts a championship Greg Norman-designed golf course, which also claims the title of the longest golf course in the Caribbean. Six of the holes on this 18-hole course are situated on their own peninsula, providing players with stunning views.

Read more
The best camping hacks for first-time campers
Make that first time magical with these camping tips
A view from the inside of a tent looking out on a campground.

A night under the stars can be a truly magical experience. It allows you to relax, disconnect from a hectic schedule, and return to a more natural way of living — you can even turn your alarm off and let your body wake up with the sun. Regular campers know that sitting around a campfire and watching the flames dance, with a million stars all around you and a cold drink in your hand, is exactly as idyllic as it sounds. But for first-time campers, getting to this moment might feel a long way off.

Whether you're looking to dip your toes into camping for the first time or you're a seasoned pro trying to convince a partner or a buddy that camping is the ideal weekend getaway, that first experience can make or break a would-be camper. Use these camping hacks and tips to kick off your camping career the right way and ensure your first time isn't a washout.
Give yourself some space

Read more