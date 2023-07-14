 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Want to climb to the top of the world? Here’s how long it takes to climb Mount Everest

How long does an ascent of Mount Everest really take?

Tom Kilpatrick
By
Mount Everest with prayer flags in the foreground
Jean Woloszczyk / Unsplash

The prospect of standing on top of the world has lured thousands of mountain climbers to Mount Everest since the first successful attempt by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay 70 years ago. Commercial expeditions began in the 1990s, and since then — not counting the 2015 season disrupted by the catastrophic earthquake or the recent Covid-affected seasons — the number of climbers has increased dramatically.

Climbing Mount Everest may be popular, but the difficulty of reaching the highest point on earth should not be underplayed. Ignoring the hefty price tag associated with an Everest expedition, there’s the sheer physical exertion of climbing to that altitude. Unless you plan to recreate Killian Jornet’s feat of summitting twice in one week without supplementary oxygen — don’t try this — then you’ll need to set aside serious time for your ascent to the top of the world. So exactly how long does it take to climb Mount Everest?

A hiker looks out over Mount Everest.
Yana Druzhinina / Unsplash Yana Druzhinina / Unsplash

Everest Base Camp and acclimatization: 17,598 feet, 4 – 5 weeks

Once you land in Katmandhu, the clock starts. You’ll probably want to spend at least a week in Nepal’s capital gathering all the gear you need and organizing paperwork and permits to allow you to summit Everest. Katmandhu’s tourist hotspot is Thamel, where you’ll find many tour operators and gear stores, as well as bars, restaurants, cafes, temples, and plenty more to keep you busy while you wait for your permits to be rubber-stamped.

Related

Once your paperwork is in place, it’s back on a plane to fly to Lukla, where your journey up Mount Everest begins. It can take 8 to 12 days to climb to Everest Base Camp, where you’ll have to spend several weeks acclimatizing to the altitude. In this period, most aspirant mountain climbers will summit several peaks around Everest, pushing their physical abilities and getting their bodies accustomed to life with reduced oxygen.

Recommended Videos

Summiting Mount Everest: 29,032 feet, 2 – 3 weeks

The push to the summit happens in a series of ascents to further camps set up on the mountain. For two to three weeks after leaving Everest Base Camp, you will work through the Khumbu Icefall to Camp One (19,685 feet), then onto Camp Two (20,997 feet) after the Western Cwm. After Camp Two, climbers begin their ascent of the Lhotse Face to Camp 3 (23,662 feet) and finally to Camp 4 (26,082 feet) over the Geneva Spur.

Camp 4 is right below the so-called “Death Zone” on Mount Everest, an ominous name for the elevation at which humans don’t have enough oxygen to keep going. At this point, supplementary oxygen is a must-have for all but the uncommonly elite. The push from Camp 4 to the summit is one of the most physically and technically demanding sections of climbing Mount Everest and typically takes anywhere from 10 to 20 hours — some of this will depend on the queue at the summit.

From the summit of Mount Everest, you’ll need around a week to descend back to Base Camp before heading back to Lukla and flying back to Katmandhu for a well-earned rest. All told, it usually takes two to three months for capable mountaineers with their team of sherpas to guide you to the top of the world.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tom Kilpatrick
Tom Kilpatrick
Contributor
A London-born outdoor enthusiast, Tom took the first ticket out of suburban life. What followed was a twelve-year career as…
Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals his top vacation spots (and what he never travels without)
Learn about Jesse Tyler Ferguson's thoughts on travel and cuisine
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband in Los Angeles.

Citi citi

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a household name, having played a leading role on Modern Family. He has also acted in various other movies and TV shows, and won a Tony award. Beyond his clear talent for acting, Jesse is passionate about food and travel. As Pride month hits the halfway mark and the summer travel season draws near, we chatted with the actor about his favorite LGBTQ-friendly travel destinations, what he always packs, and more. 

Read more
How to pack a tent in a backpack: A pro guide for beginners in 6 easy steps
Tents take up more room in your pack than almost anything else. That's why knowing how to pack one is key
Big camping green backpack and yellow tent in the mountains.

When you’re out for an overnight hike in the wilderness, you need to be amply prepared for the experience. At a minimum, that means having a map for self-navigation, plus packing water, food, a good tent, your best hiking boots — you get the picture. You’ll also want to make sure you pack things properly so you don’t create an overly cumbersome pack, which can lead to a miserable slog along the way, or worse, injury and strain that can bring your planned outdoor adventures to a sudden end.

Learning how to properly pack a camping backpack is just as important as what you put in it. And learning how to pack a tent inside a backpack will allow you to focus on the things that really matter, like spotting wildlife along the way, not tripping over tree roots, and keeping your Instagram stories fresh with new videos from the backcountry. Here's the low-down on how to pack a tent in a backpack like a pro in six easy steps.

Read more
The top 10 most popular beach vacation spots this summer, according to JetBlue
The time to book your next beach vacation is right now
A crowded beach in the summer.

It seems everyone is ready for a summer vacation. According to airliner Jet Blue, bookings between June and August for vacation packages are up 66% compared to last year. Cruise packages are also up; vacationers bundling flight and cruise packages are up by 36% compared to the same time the previous year. Whether you want to cruise from port to port or go directly to the beach, summer in the sand seems to be on everyone's mind. Beach destinations are a big hit in and out of the U.S. Here are the most popular choices if you want to get inspired for summer.
Domestic beaches
Florida has always been a beach holiday destination because of the beaches, near-guaranteed good weather, and ease of travel. Orlando and Fort Lauderdale take up two top ten spots, and it's easy to see why. Orlando is the home of Disney, where many families splurge on summer vacations at the beach and the parks. Fort Lauderdale is known for its stunning beaches, boating canals, and access to outdoor restaurants, bars, shopping, and luxury hotels. Las Vegas, Nevada, came in at number seven on the list. While it's hot there during the summer, there is plenty to do indoors when you want to cool off, like shows, nightclubs, and gambling.
Beaches outside of the U.S.
If you are ready to leave the country, the top five locations on Jet Blue's list are outside the United States. Topping the list is Punta Cana, located on the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic. It boasts beaches for miles backdropped by crystal clear waters. In second place is Montego Bay, Jamaica, followed closely by Cancun, Mexico, and Aruba. Nassau, Bahamas, rounds out the top five, and if you've been there or seen pictures of the white sand beaches, you know why it's so popular. Also making it into the top ten are San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island known for its beaches, coves, and expansive coral reefs, perfect for snorkeling.

"We've noticed a growing trend in summer travel bookings, with a majority of our customers opting for beach and warm weather destinations, particularly in the Caribbean," says Andres Barry, President of JetBlue Travel Products. "As we head into the busy summer travel period, we encourage travelers to book early to secure the best deals and availability. To get the best value for your money, we highly recommend booking a JetBlue Vacation package, which not only provides access to exclusive deals and perks but also guarantees a worry-free vacation experience backed by JetBlue's signature customer service."

Read more