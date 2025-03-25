 Skip to main content
I tried Wild natural deodorant for a 2-day ski trip — here’s how it went

Can Wild deodorant stand up to the stink?

Sarah Joseph at Ski Santa Fe
I’ve always loved the idea of a natural deodorant, but most of the options in the aisle right now are either full of chemicals or leave my pits irritated and raw. There seems to be little middle ground here, but during my two-day ski trip to Santa Fe, I decided to try Wild deodorant to see if it could stand up to the stink. Wild just launched its expansion into the U.S. market through a Target partnership that’s worth checking out.

Wild Cosmetics is a U.K.-based deodorant brand that reimagined the industry to focus on sustainability. Featuring durable, reusable case options in many different colors, the only thing that you will end up discarding is the compostable bamboo casing that comes around the refills. The product features an aluminum-free, vegan, and cruelty-free formula, and it doesn’t have any parabens, which means you won’t have to worry about long-term chemical exposure. This deodorant offers 24 hours of protection. It’s also a gender-neutral product.

The Target and Wild collaboration brings several starter kit options to the U.S. market. Choose a pretty case and select a signature scent like Honey and Cactus Flower, Coconut and Vanilla, Cherry Blossom, or my personal favorite, Fresh Cotton and Sea Salt.

So, how did Wild deodorant fare on my ski trip? Great, actually. The formula was gentle enough that I suffered no redness or chafing. This deodorant doesn’t have any antiperspirant qualities, but I honestly prefer to allow my body to go through its natural cooling processes, so this didn’t bother me. The formula kept me fresh all day. Whether or not it will hold up to the most rigorous of my hikes is yet to be determined, but Wild deodorant has impressed me enough that it might be worth the shot.

