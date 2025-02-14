Marshawn Lynch teams up with Dove to promote whole body deodorant

When Marshawn Lynch was an NFL running back for the Seattle Seahawks, his signature physical running style was known around the league and beyond as “Beast Mode.” The term described the way he obliterated defenders, and it helped deliver a championship for the Seahawks in 2014.

Lynch’s playing days are over, but that doesn’t mean he’s changed his m.o. He now has a brand called BEASTMODE, and Lynch has teamed up with an industry giant to promote Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant, with Dove adding a new product to the lineup while featuring Lynch’s special promotion.

Marshawn Lynch’s new variation on BEASTMODE

To pump up the product, Lynch came up with a merch kit that’s being sold under a playful variation of his brand name, _EASTM_DE — i.e., the B.O. has been eliminated. The kit, which was released on February 6th and promoted heavily during Super Bowl week, includes a hoodie, shorts and socks to represent the areas where the Whole Body Deodorant is most effective in eliminating body odor.

Going beyond the celebrity endorsement, Dove is emphasizing the dermatologist-tested ingredients in this “deo.” The products include the new Marine + Blue Cypress Whole Body Deo Spray introduced in January, the Fig +Suede Whole Body Deo Spray, and the Aloe + Bamboo Whole Body Deo Spray.

In addition to the dermatological testing, these products are free of parabens, and they even spray upside down to help make full-body coverage easier. Dove’s Men+Care product line includes bars, body washes, face care products, deodorants, and hair care products, with these additions representing a unique twist to the lineup. They’re manufactured by Unilever, and you can find more information about them at DoveMenCare.com

For Lynch fans who are interested in learning more about his role in the release, more information is available at EASTMDE.com. His BEASTMODE merch kits are still available at stores are located in Las Vegas and Seattle, and he’ll be featuring live giveaways during his ongoing podcast, Get Got Pod.