Yves Saint Laurent’s latest fragrance is a nod to the modern man

Aside from being one of the standards in luxury, Yves Saint Laurent has made a name for itself in part due to its outstanding fragrance lineup. Now the brand is adding to its collection a new fragrance for men that’s all about celebrating the modern man. First introduced in 2023, the Myslf line has become a go-to for men looking for a mix of woody and floral, a true homage to the various emotions one faces in life. In its latest launch, YSL is taking this collection and turning it up another level for a new scent that’s even more intense than its predecessors. This new fragrance is meant to symbolize the beauty of being yourself; it is more than another scent; it’s a powerful reminder of one’s inner strength and beauty.
Explore Yves Saint Laurent’s bold new Myslf L’Absolu
This fragrance is beyond your typical everyday scent. The Myslf L’Absolu is a bold and spicy fragrance that starts with notes of bergamot, ginger, and cardamom. This zesty mixture then opens up to hints of softer scents like orange blossom and floral notes. The base scent of patchouli grounds the fragrance, giving it a woodier and earthier personality. Similar to previous designs, the bottle comes with clean lines and minimalist packaging. This time, the bottle dons a mirror-like silver finish, almost acting as a mirror to yourself. While Yves Saint Laurent has yet to announce a global release, bottles of the fragrance can already be found on various third-party sites for a retail price of $185.