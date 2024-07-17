Prime Day cologne deals: Gucci, Dior, Armani, Calvin Klein

We’re into the final day of Prime Day deals but there’s still time to check out the men’s cologne sales going on right now. If you’re looking for a new cologne, there are some great discounts going on. That goes for whether you’re seeking a brand new scent or you’re looking to stock up on your favorites while prices are low. We’ve picked out all the best cologne Prime Day deals plus we’ve discussed what you should think about before buying one this Prime Day.

Best cologne Prime Day deal

Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum 3.0 fl. oz. — $78, was $135

For fragrance that will leave a lasting impression, you should wear the Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum. Featuring top notes of lemon, lavender, and pink pepper, its scent is a bold combination that will make sure that you’re an unforgettable guest in any event or party that you go to with this on. Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum is long lasting, so even just a small amount will stay lingering for hours on your skin — no need to keep spraying.

Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum is originally priced at $135 for 3 fl. oz., but because of Amazon’s Prime Day cologne deals, you’ll be able to get it for a discounted price of only $79. The savings of $56 may not be there anymore if you check again when Prime Day is ending, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you make your purchase as soon as possible. If you hesitate, you may miss this chance to buy the Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum at 42% off, so hurry up and complete the transaction for it.

More cologne Prime Day deals we love

How to choose a cologne on Prime Day

Picking the right cologne for you is a very personal decision. We’re not exactly here to tell you what to do because only you know what scent works for you. Ever sniffed a cologne and it’s smelled completely different once it’s on your skin? That’s why cologne is so personal. It mixes with everyone a little differently plus we all prefer different smells.

Despite that though, if you truly don’t know where to begin, it can be a good idea to read up on the most popular men’s cologne. Sandalwood and musk-based scents are generally very popular with pretty much anything from Christian Dior to Calvin Klein or Armani worth contemplating.

A little like buying clothing, popular and reputable brands are generally a great option to pursue. It’s a good idea to read up on the best cologne for men as a starter for you. Again, you’ll see some familiar brands here.

It’s worth bearing in mind that you need different colognes at different times of year. The best cologne for men for the summer is different from winter as summer tends to be lighter and a bit more, well, summery with notes of citrus or similar.

Besides the scent, price is important. It’s possible to spend a lot on your cologne so it’s smart to consider what’re willing to spend. There are undoubtedly deals on large quantities of cologne so if you know what your favorite is, invest in the largest amount possible so you’re all set for the long term while saving plenty of money. If you’re trying something new, however, a better plan is to go small so you don’t waste cash on something that you might not enjoy.

There’s also the option to ask friends what scent and cologne they use. It can give you some guidance as to what works for you. If you’ve already appreciated the cologne they use, you might as well go down that line of enquiry. It’s a good way of understanding the scent without needing to head to a store.

How we chose these cologne Prime Day deals

We’re experts in tracking down deals. Every day of the year, we’re seeking out the best deals across thousands of different products. That means we’re perfectly trained for Prime Day time. When it comes to cologne Prime Day deals, we look at things in a few different ways.

First of all, we make sure that the product is worth buying. We won’t feature inferior colognes here. We only feature the best brands and the scents you’d actually want in your life. After all, a good cologne Prime Day deal is only good if you actually plan on using it in the future.

Once we’ve narrowed things down to the best brands, we then focus on prices. We don’t assume the first discount is the best one. We keep looking across many different major retailers so that you get the absolute best deal. We don’t look at lesser retailers to avoid potential fakes or counterfeit colognes. Instead, we stick with the names you can trust.

We regularly update this page as Prime Day deals change fast. You don’t want to miss out on a great deal but you also don’t have the time to check everywhere. Instead, we put all the work in so you don’t have to.