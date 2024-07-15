Best Timex Prime Day deals: starting at $38

With thousands of Prime Day deals happening right now, we’ve taken the time to narrow things down to specific areas so you can find what you need or want. In this particular case, we’ve looked at the best watch deals for Timex fans. These Timex watch deals are perfect for anyone seeking a new watch that’s affordable and fun. Read on while we take you through the best Timex Prime Day deals along with providing you some insight into what to consider when choosing a Timex watch.

Best Timex Prime Day Deal

Timex Men’s Weekender 40mm — $38, was $65

The Timex Weekender is a wristwatch with a classic design, featuring a 40mm brass case with mineral glass crystal and a silver-tone finish, and an adjustable genuine leather strap. The watch features the brand’s Indiglo light-up dial, and it’s water resistant to depths of up to 100 feet. The Timex Weekender isn’t designed to be worn for swimming, but it will be able to withstand splashes of water or brief immersion, so it’s an excellent watch for weekend trips to the beachfront or pool parties. It’s also pretty durable, so you don’t have to be extra careful with your movements while you’re wearing this watch.

Usually sold for $65, the 40mm Timex Weekender is available from Amazon with a $27 discount from its Timex Prime Day deals, bringing its price down to just $38. Affordable Timex pieces are always in high demand though, so we expect stocks of the watch to sell out quickly. If you think the Timex Weekender will look great on your wrist, and you want to get it at 41% off, you shouldn’t hesitate — proceed with the purchase immediately because the longer you delay the transaction, the higher the risk of missing out on this bargain.

More Timex Prime Day deals we love

Of course, there are a ton of other great Timex watches that have great deals on them, so if the deal above isn’t quite what you’re looking for, then be sure to check out some of our other favorite deals below.

How to choose a Timex watch on Prime Day

Timex might not be one of the best luxury watch brands but it’s still important that you invest in a Timex watch that you love. In recent times (pun not intended), Timex has done a great job of becoming fashionable again. While the 1990s were full of Timex watches which were dependable if disposable, they’ve bounced back to be a reputable option for many people.

Take a look at the best Timex watches to see what’s out there. As you’d imagine with a lot of watches, it’s important to think about your personal sense of style. What do you want on your wrist most of the time? Do you like a a leather or rubber band on your wrist? What color do you prefer? We can’t answer these questions but do have a good think about what you love to look at and your personal aesthetic.

From there, think about the features. For instance, you could go for the Timex Metropolitan R smartwatch which has a customizable AMOLED display, GPS, and heart rate sensor, but it’s all stepping away from the traditional watch experience.

Something like the Giorgio Galli S1 Automatic is much more traditional but you could also veer over to the Timex x PAC-Man T80 for a cool 1980s styling. Will it have endless style and appeal? Maybe not but Timex watches are inexpensive enough that this could be your chance to buy something a little quirky.

One style that is sure to last is all things Snoopy. Timex has some great Peanuts collaborations and they’re super fun while also looking good for professional occasions.

Pulling it back a little, picking a Timex watch comes down to some fairly simple thoughts. How much do you want to spend? What do you like about any previous watches you’ve owned? Is there a particular material you prefer to have on your wrist? And finally, does your gut simply say ‘yup, I love that one’? As a truly personal decision, the last one is the big one for most people.

How we chose these Timex Prime Day deals

We spend our days throughout the year seeking out awesome deals. That means we don’t just stop with Prime Day. Instead, we consult all the major retailers every single day of the year. We look out for awesome Timex deals so often that it means when it comes around to Prime Day, we can spot if a deal is genuinely good or if it’s more incremental in nature. Some discounts can be spectacular but others can be more there to entice you while you’re hyped up about the sales season. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy such a deal but it’s nice to know if something is a true bargain or a watch you could have bought cheaply elsewhere in the year.

We also focus on quality. We’re only going to include good quality Timex watches which are recent enough that they’re worth whatever you’re paying for it. A good deal is only good if it’s a mixture of a great price and high quality too. A cheap Timex watch isn’t so good if it’s dated or lacks the best features. We only feature Timex Prime Day deals that we would also recommend to our friends and family, or that would tempt us too. That way, you’ll be delighted with your awesome deal.