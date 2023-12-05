Best Timex watch deals: Peanuts collaboration, Rolex Batman dupe

Timex produces affordable watches that can be enjoyed by just about anybody. They use a relatively predictable layout of their front dial for most watches, using a regular spacing and keeping most watch elements in a relatively similar space. There is quality in consistency. Subtle changes, then, become the focus on Timex watches. And, with Timex watches becoming fashionable, there is no better time to look at the differences between them and pick out ones that are sold at a good deal.

Currently, Timex is hosting a winter sale. In it, select watches are 20% off. All you need to do to shop this sale is choose an on-sale watch, add it to your cart, and add the code “JOLLY20” at checkout. The prices currently displayed are not the sale prices, so be sure to put that code in to see the real deal. Tap the button below to see all of the watches in the sale or keep reading to see our favorites.

Our favorite Timex watch deal

One of the most exciting watch deals in the Timex sale is this Peanuts-themed Snoopy watch. It differs very slightly from a classic blank Timex watch in that the “TIMEX” word logo is on the right side of the watch. This makes room for a Snoopy figure, wearing a Christmas hat and ice skates, skating atop a very seasonally appropriate “BRR!” The wrist side of the watch features an etching of the larger Peanuts cast of characters, nostalgic imagery that will remind you of simpler times.

This watch features a 40mm case and a 20mm wide brown leather strap with buckle. It is water resistant to 30 meters and features a fairly typical quartz analog movement. Originally $109, it is yours for $87 if you tap the button below and enter the code “JOLLY20” upon checkout.

Other Timex deals worth shopping

We hope that you won’t stop here, though. While the above watch is emblematic of the sale’s winter nature, not everyone is a Peanuts enjoyer. Perhaps you’re looking for a more year-round watch. Here are some more watches that might suit you better:

Or, you can shop the full sale. Just follow the button below, but don’t forget to type in “JOLLY20” in the discount box when you checkout. Otherwise, you won’t get the 20% discount applied.

