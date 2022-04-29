Running Shoe Deals: Cheap Men’s Trail and Road Running Shoes

If you’ve been wondering how to start running, a great starting point is to make sure you have the right running shoes. Whether you’re looking to partake in road running or hitting the trails, you need a good pair of running shoes. Fortunately, right now, REI has some great offers on road running and trail running shoes. We’ve picked out some of the best. Read on while we take you through them.

Brooks Launch 7 Road Running Shoes — $75, was $100

The best fitness gear for runners doesn’t have to cost a fortune, as demonstrated by these Brooks Launch 7 Road Running Shoes. They offer a single-layer mesh uppers with a nearly seamless internal construction so they’re light and breezy at all times. You’ll barely feel they’re there even as the BioMoGo DNA midsole cushioning delivers comfort at all times. With a Midfoot Transition Zone that is shaped to go from heel to toe quickly, they fit around your feet exceptionally well while proving ideal for all kinds of track or sidewalk runs.

Salomon Predict Soc Road-Running Shoes — $104, was $130

Promising a truly fantastic fit, the Salomon Predict Soc Road-Running Shoes use premium knit uppers with a clever half-bootie construction that means the fit feels almost socklike in nature. Its uppers are decoupled and articulated so you get superior flex and foot wrapping at all times. In addition, its anatomically decoupled midsoles and outsoles reduce stress on your joints thanks to being inspired by the natural motion of your feet. Being able to flex your feet naturally reduces the risk of injury while also feeling better as you run, thereby helping you achieve new personal bests. They look pretty sweet in an understated way, too.

Adidas Terrex Two Ultra Primeblue Trail Running Shoes — $105, was $140

The best trail running shoes are designed a little differently than road running shoes. If you’re just starting out as a trail running beginner, it’s worth snapping up these from Adidas. They offer foot-hugging Primeknit mesh uppers that are able to support your feet through uneven terrain while still keeping them cool. Alongside that, a knitted rocklike construction continues the trend of keeping your foot snug yet able to breathe. Partially made with Primeblue recycled fibers sourced from Parley Ocean Plastic recycled waste, you also know you’re doing your bit to keep the world cleaner, too. With lightweight cushioning, your feet are secure without feeling restricted or held down. They’re ideal for hitting the trails.

Saucony Ride 14 Road-Running Shoes — $106, was $130

With a bold and sleek design that means you’ll be noticed even when running in low-light situations, the Saucony Ride 14 Road-Running Shoes are more than just good looking. Inspired by extensive testing and consumer feedback, they offer a more sleek and secure profile than their predecessors. The aim is to be as fast and dynamic as possible, while also keeping your feet comfy. New and improved engineered mesh helps with breathability while a lighter and thinner internal construction means the shoes feel good around your feet. Extra PWRRUN cushioning keeps things soft yet responsive, too. If you’re passionate about running, these shoes will keep your feet going for a long time to come.

Asics Gel Cumulus 23 Road Running Shoes — $111, was $120

Drawing inspiration from puffy cumulus clouds, the Asics Gel Cumulus 23 Road Running Shoes promise to offer a smooth and soft experience as you run. They have 3D space construction under the heels which strategically place pillars within the midsoles. That way, you get to experience compression in a specific area without reducing stability. Gel technology units are placed under the heels to improve cushioning while FLYTEFOAM cushioning on the midsole continues to provide a smoother and more supportive experience. Alongside that, seamless mesh uppers provide a friction-free construction as they wrap around your feet well. Also, at least 20% of the primary material of the uppers is made from recycled material to help reduce waste and carbon emissions.