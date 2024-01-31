 Skip to main content
New Balance sale: Sneakers and running shoes from $56

For great running shoe deals along with sneaker deals, check out the New Balance sale going on right now. It’s possible to buy skateboarding shoes from $56 with running shoes also available for the same price. There’s something for nearly every budget here and some great styles are available too. If you want to know more, tap the button below to see the full sale for yourself. However, if you want to see what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through everything.

What to shop for in the New Balance sale

Definitely in key with the best sneakers for men, we love the style of the skateboarding shoes. They’re 20% off so they’re down to $56. Eye-catching for all the right reasons, they’re an adaptation of an original New Balance classic clay court tennis shoe from the 1970s. They retain the original relaxed shape while adding a double-layer suede ollie area, asymmetrical material selections, and a custom drop in PU insert for added comfort and durability.

If you’re seeking the best running shoes, try the award-winning which are down to $184 from $230. Super vibrant, they’re designed with a dual focus on energy return and keeping lightweight. They offer a dynamic energy return via the Energy Arc system while being complemented by a breathable, engineered knit upper. There’s also a built-in tongue for a secure and locked-in fit.

Soccer players can enjoy great discounts with the for $172 instead of $215. The low-cut soccer cleat is designed to deliver zonal support and dynamic feedback as you play. The multi-directional stud configuration keeps you grounded while there’s a full-foot stretch-knit upper with minimal texture and weight to bring you closer to the ball.

New Balance also has great lifestyle shoes such as the for $110 reduced from $160. Sturdy yet casual, they’re made from a mix of rugged unbuckled leather and lightweight mesh so you get a balanced feel. Impact-absorbing midsoles and cushioned heels and arch support all make them great to wear.

Just a few of the key highlights in the New Balance sale, there are some great options for you to consider. To see just what’s out there for yourself, click the button below to check out what’s out there. There are dozens of styles but you’ll need to be quick to make sure your shoe size is still available.

