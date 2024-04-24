 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Rare Birkenstock sale knocks up to 18% off the iconic sandals

Jen Allen
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you’ve checked out the best Birkenstock alternatives and your heart is set on true Birkenstock sandals, there’s a great sale going on at Gilt right now with up to $30 off select Birkenstock sandals. If you’re looking for new footwear for the summer, this is your chance to do so while saving a little cash along the way. With many different sandals in the sale, the best thing to do is tap the button below to see the full options available. If you want some insight and recommendations, keep reading while we take you through our suggestions.

What to shop for in the Birkenstock Gilt sale

Responsible for some of the best sandals, Birkenstock is a brand to rely on. A straightforward option for many people in the sale is being able to buy the for $90 instead of $110. At 18% off, the sandal has a buckle closure with an original Birkenstock suede-lined natural cork footbed which molds and shapes to your foot. It has pronounced arch support with a deep heel cup, and roomy toe box. The color will suit pretty much anything you wear.

Recommended Videos

There’s also $30 or 23% off the . The sandal is in black Birko-Flor and with tonal hardware. It has a typical buckle closure along with its Birkenstock suede-lined natural cork footbed which molds and shapes to your foot, while there’s the traditional pronounced arch support, deep heel cup, and roomy toe box. A narrow fit, it’s perfect for similarly narrow limbs.

Related

In all cases, make sure to read up on how to clean sandals so you have sandals that will last a long time. If you’d prefer a clog, try the which is $120 instead of $142. It’s available in tobacco brown waxy leather with copper-tone hardware and a buckle accent. As always, there’s the suede-lined natural cork footbed that molds and shapes to your foot, along with arch support, deep heel cup, and roomy toe box. That remains the case with the clog-shaped design while keeping your toes a bit more protected.

We’ve picked out just a few of the items in the Birkenstock sale going on at Gilt at the moment. There are many other sandals available with different sizes and styles, so check them out for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Montblanc sale: Up to 85% off watches, pens, and more
Montblanc pen, desk

Montblanc has an unusual assortment of things on sale over at Jomashop this week, with fragrances, watches, pens, and even glasses being sold side-by-side with slashed prices. With over 300 items to look through, the whole thing can be quite intense. That's especially so if you're looking for the best deals, which aren't necessarily on the most popular items or even the items with the biggest discounted prices. Go ahead and tap the button below to check out the full sale for yourself, or keep reading to get our take on the items really worth looking at.

What to shop for in the Montblanc sale
Starting off with the watches, we adore the for its reasonable pricing and classic style. Usually, $2,535 in retail stores, it is all the way down to $1,120 for this sale, saving you $1,415 from standard retail prices. It got a tough alligator leather strap and a clean, classic silver and white dial, numerals, and face with a splash of blue in the second hand. The understated beauty on a watch way under $5,000 will bring you joy for years to come.

Read more
Gucci, Burberry, and Ferragamo belts are up to 37% off today
Gucci

Accessorizing is an easy way to add small touches of style to your outfit. You can pick from accessories such as sunglasses, watches, jewelry, belts and hats to personalize your wardrobe in unique and subtle ways. Not all of these accessories need to be loud and attention grabbing because items such as belts and watches have a way of emitting quiet luxury with classic and refined designs.

If you are on the hunt for designer and easy-to-wear belts, we have a sale for you. Right now at Gilt, you can receive up to 37% off belts from brands such as Gucci, Ferragamo, Burberry, Versace, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Christian Louboutin. All of these belts are will be great additions to your closet and can be worn for just about any occasion. Click the button below to start browsing the designer belts available during this sale.

Read more
Ted Baker sale: T-shirts, shorts, shirts, and more, from $12
ted baker gilt deals march 2024 smart casual

Building a capsule wardrobe is important for every man. You need to have classic and timeless apparel and accessories readily available in your closet at all times. This will make creating stylish outfits easy and accessible no matter what you have on your calendar. But sometimes, men like to experiment with their wardrobe by adding fun, bright and unique patterns to their apparel.

If you are on the hunt for fun clothing for the upcoming spring and summer months, look no further than Ted Baker. Right now, Gilt is having a sale where you can grab accessories and apparel from the popular British brand for as low as $12. Shop socks, t-shirts, pants, shorts, polo shirts, sweaters and more that range from funky prints to more classic hues and designs. Not sure what you are shopping for? Click the button below to start browsing over 200 Ted Baker styles at a discounted price.

Read more