The 5 best Birkenstock alternatives in 2024

If you’ve seen them once, you’ve seen them one hundred times. Birkenstock is known for their casual, comfortable and versatile shoes that men and women everywhere can’t get enough of. This brand was popular in the ’90s but is now seeing a huge resurgence in the past year due to trends that focus on comfort, ease and laid-back vibes. Although Birkenstock remains popular when it comes to buying cool clogs, slides or sandals, some of us aren’t willing to splurge on these trending shoes.

Thankfully, now we live in a culture where dupes are ruling the fashion world. We have found five of the best Birkenstock alternatives in 2024 that will all give you that sought-after style that everyone wants. We selected options in various price ranges, colors and styles from different retailers to make sure you are finding the best options for you. Keep reading to learn more about our final selections.

The Best Birkenstock Alternatives in 2024

Blundstone Men’s All-Terrain Clog

Pros Cons Slip resistant Higher price tag Self-cleaning sole Only available in one color option

If you are looking for ease and comfort, these slip-on shoes will change your outlook on clogs. These can be worn during any type of weather with their patented sole that offers enhanced grip and slip resistance. You’ll also find a weatherproof upper that can be worn outdoors or for those in the medical or service industry.

Specifications Sizes Available 4 to 14 Materials Waterproof leather

ONCAI Men’s Sandals

Pros Cons Adjustable buckle straps Not real leather on the straps Non-slip soles

These casual sandals look exactly like the popular Birkenstock slide-ons that we have all learned to love. Your feet will feel comfortable and cool with their soft suede lining and adjustable straps that can be moved depending on your comfort level. You will be able to free your feet with the best sandals for men for just about any occasion. Pick from black, dark brown, khaki and dark grey vegan leather uppers.

Specifications Sizes Available 7.5 to 15 Materials Vegan leather and suede lining

ASOS DESIGN Khaki Two Strap Sandals

Pros Cons Available in other color options Not many size options A flat sole

These Birkenstock dupes are a great alternative to the real deal. Wear these sandals to the beach, bar, or a backyard barbeque for the ultimate level of comfort. They feature adjustable straps and pin-buckle fastening so you can make sure they stay secure on your feet no matter what activity you are participating in.

Specifications Sizes Available 7 to 13 Materials Soft faux-suede upper

NAOT Santa Barbara Men’s

Pros Cons Designed to promote good foot health Not many size options available True to size

This everyday slide is going to be worn on repeat once the warmer months arrive. THE NAOT Santa Barbara men’s sandals feature two buckle closures for amazing adjustability and added comfort. The brand’s anatomic cork and latex footbed is wrapped in soft suede which allows the shoe to be molded to the shape of the wearer. We think these should be on our list of the best pairs of men’s slip-on shoes.

Specifications Sizes Available 7 to 14 Materials Suede and cork

Crocs Dylan Burnished Clog

Pros Cons Recognizable brand Only two color options Can be dressed up or down

These stylish clogs mimic the appearance of burnished, full-grain leather and look very expensive. They are a great modern alternative to traditional men’s clogs with a deep heel cup for added comfort and the Iconic Crocs Comfort which offers lightweight, flexible and 360 degrees of promised comfort. Here are some tips on how to keep your leather shoes and sandals looking fresh and clean.

Specifications Sizes Available 4 to 15 Materials Leather

How We Chose These Birkenstock Alternatives

We searched through a ton of different sandal, slide-on and clog options when picking these Birkenstock alternatives. We based our final selections on the construction of the shoes, materials used, size options available and price point. We also paid attention to the reviews given for each shoe option as well as the brand and type of shoe.

Materials

Birkenstock is known for using quality materials which is why their brand is so popular. We wanted to find shoe options that included comfortable, reliable and long-lasting materials such as suede and leather. Many of these options feature either one or both of these types of materials which means they are of a higher standard.

Price Point

We wanted to include an array of alternatives that ranged in price. We found options that are on the cheaper side and those that are a bit more expensive, depending on preferences. This was our way of showcasing that there price and style is dependent on the brands and retailers we selected.

