Get 40% off the already low prices of designer sunglasses on Jomashop

With the brightness of spring and the arrival of summer just around the corner, now’s an excellent time to take advantage of sunglasses deals. If you think so too, you’re in luck because Jomashop just slashed the prices of designer sunglasses, with coupons applying a 40% discount on top of already very attractive sale prices. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as stocks of men’s sunglasses made by the most popular brands are likely already running low.

You need to be quick if you’re going to take advantage of Jomashop’s low prices for designer sunglasses, so take a look at what’s on sale through the link below. However, to make you go even faster, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite offers, including sunglasses made by Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Gucci. Feel free to check out our guide on the types of sunglasses if you need a refresher, but don’t use up too much time because you’re going against the clock if you want to pocket huge savings with these offers.

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic — $81 $168 52% off

Wayfarers are among the most iconic sunglasses in the industry, and you can’t go wrong with the Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic, especially now that you can get them with a 52% discount. That’s equivalent to $87 in savings for these brown square sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection.

Oakley Contrail Prizm Black Aviator — $97 $220 56% off

Everybody looks good in aviator sunglasses, which were developed with their iconic teardrop design to shield the entire scope of the human eye from sunlight. If you need a pair, you may want to take advantage of this 56% discount on the Oakley Contrail Prizm Black Aviator. You can get them with savings of $123, and you’ll get sunglasses with a satin gold frame, Oakley’s signature Prizm Black lens, and 100% UV protection.

Gucci Grey Navigator — $170 $565 70% off

The Gucci brand is one of the most popular names in high-end fashion, which means there’s probably a lot of attention on this offer for the Gucci Grey Navigator. At 70% off, which is equivalent to savings of $395, these full-rim sunglasses with a metal frame are a steal.