 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get 40% off the already low prices of designer sunglasses on Jomashop

By
Amazing Deal The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses on a white background.
Ray-Ban

With the brightness of spring and the arrival of summer just around the corner, now’s an excellent time to take advantage of sunglasses deals. If you think so too, you’re in luck because Jomashop just slashed the prices of designer sunglasses, with coupons applying a 40% discount on top of already very attractive sale prices. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as stocks of men’s sunglasses made by the most popular brands are likely already running low.

You need to be quick if you’re going to take advantage of Jomashop’s low prices for designer sunglasses, so take a look at what’s on sale through the link below. However, to make you go even faster, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite offers, including sunglasses made by Oakley, Ray-Ban, and Gucci. Feel free to check out our guide on the types of sunglasses if you need a refresher, but don’t use up too much time because you’re going against the clock if you want to pocket huge savings with these offers.

Recommended Videos

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic — $81 $168 52% off

The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses on a white background.
Ray-Ban

Wayfarers are among the most iconic sunglasses in the industry, and you can’t go wrong with the Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic, especially now that you can get them with a 52% discount. That’s equivalent to $87 in savings for these brown square sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection.

Oakley Contrail Prizm Black Aviator — $97 $220 56% off

The Oakley Contrail Prizm Black Aviator sunglasses on a white background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Everybody looks good in aviator sunglasses, which were developed with their iconic teardrop design to shield the entire scope of the human eye from sunlight. If you need a pair, you may want to take advantage of this 56% discount on the Oakley Contrail Prizm Black Aviator. You can get them with savings of $123, and you’ll get sunglasses with a satin gold frame, Oakley’s signature Prizm Black lens, and 100% UV protection.

Gucci Grey Navigator — $170 $565 70% off

The Gucci Grey Navigator sunglasses on a white background.
Gucci

The Gucci brand is one of the most popular names in high-end fashion, which means there’s probably a lot of attention on this offer for the Gucci Grey Navigator. At 70% off, which is equivalent to savings of $395, these full-rim sunglasses with a metal frame are a steal.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Get this Hublot luxury watch while it’s on sale at $1,800 off
The Hublot Big Bang Original Steel automatic watch on a white background.

While we're always rounding up some watch deals for affordable timepieces, we also check for offers on luxury watches that don't often go on sale. Here's one from Amazon: the Hublot Big Bang Original Steel at 14% off, which brings the price of the automatic watch down from $13,300 to $11,500 for total savings of $1,800. It's still not what you'd call affordable, of course, but if you're on the hunt for a luxury watch, you should heavily consider taking advantage of this deal as this class of watches rarely gets discounts.

Why you should buy the Hublot Big Bang Original Steel automatic watch
Hublot is a famous luxury watch brand that's behind the popular Big Bang line, and the Hublot Big Bang Original Steel showcases everything to like about the series. The 44mm case is made of polished and satin-finished stainless steel, and it comes with black structured rubber straps. The automatic watch is water resistant up to a depth of 100 meters, and while it's a self-winding chronograph, it holds a power reserve of 42 hours.

Read more
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are all the way down to $75 — grab them now!
The Ray-Ban Steve Sunglasses on a white background.

If you want to get a new pair of sunglasses, why not go for a Ray-Ban? If you're worried that the popular brand's products are too expensive, there's an offer from Jomashop that makes the Ray-Ban Steve Sunglasses more affordable. From their original price of $151, they're down to just $116, but if you enter the code SUN35 upon checkout, you can get them for only $75. That's less than half their regular price, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of the $76 in savings as we think stocks are already running low.

Why you should buy the Ray-Ban Steve Sunglasses
If you're not sure what sunglasses to buy, check out our guide on how to choose the best men's sunglasses for your face. However, for most people, Ray-Ban sunglasses are perfect for them, and you can't go wrong with a classic design such as the Ray-Ban Steve Sunglasses. With a nylon frame and lenses that provide 100% UV protection, you can wear these sunglasses for any occasion, including when you're joining events, taking the car out for a drive, or simply hanging out with your friends outdoors.

Read more
Gilt’s VIP Brands sale is ending soon: up to 86% discount on apparel and accessories
A model wearing the Armani Exchange Caban Wool-Blend Coat.

Gilt, an online shopping portal featuring all kinds of apparel and accessories, just launched its VIP Brands sale. No matter what you're looking for to fill a hole in your wardrobe -- watch deals, running shoe deals, men's suit deals, among many others -- you'll definitely find something to buy. Don't miss this chance at huge discounts that rival those of Prime Day men's fashion deals, but you better hurry as the sale ends on January 4. Take a look at all the offers by clicking on the button below, but we've also rounded up some of our favorite bargains here for you to browse.

Adidas Golf Ultimate365 Pants -- $16 $85 81% off

Read more