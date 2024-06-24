 Skip to main content
9 types of sunglasses every man should know

By
man wearing sunglasses
Brooke Cagle/Unsplash / Unsplash

If you’re looking to spice up any outfit, there’s no better accessory than a pair of sunglasses. These simple pieces can help elevate your look while acting as a practical item against the sun. And while you can pick out sunglasses by brand, there’s another factor to consider before purchasing a pair. 

With various types of sunglasses on the market, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by certain characteristics of each type. From classic to modern styles, there’s always a type that can suit your facial structure or preference. Certain oversized styles can appeal to more fashion-forward and bold users, while classic styles like an aviator shape can give you a more sophisticated look. Depending on what you’re looking for, the type of sunglasses can make a huge difference in whether you feel confident and stylish.  

Aviator sunglasses

man wearing aviator sunglasses in a car
Carl Nenzen Loven/Unsplash / Unsplash

The most classic style on the market is the aviator shape. This iconic shape can be seen everywhere, including in movies and on the red carpet. There’s no doubt you’ve seen aviator sunglasses, especially after they were made even more famous by Tom Cruise’s Top Gun movie series. These sunglasses are composed of a tear-drop lens shape and metal framing. The lenses are typically dark-colored or mirrored and can give you the classic pilot’s appearance. Regardless of style, the aviator shape is one of the safest bets when it comes to the types of sunglasses for men. 

Wayfarer sunglasses

man wearing black wayfarer sunglasses
iiii iiii/Pexels / Pexels

Another classic shape comes thanks to Ray-Ban. The wayfarer sunglass is another sophisticated look that can give a less Hollywood-esque look and a more elegant touch. Composed of a rectangular shape, a wide top rim, rounded lenses, and winged-like corners. These shapes can come in various hues but will typically be found in black frames and lenses. 

Clubmaster sunglasses

person holding up Clubmaster sunglasses
Birk Enwald/Unsplash / Unsplash

While a similar shape to the wayfarer style, the clubmaster is known for its relaxed yet put-together look. Unlike the wayfarer shape, the clubmaster look has a thick browline that sits above thin lenses. You’ll also find that these glasses come with ombre-colored lenses, which make for a perfect vacation piece as the aviator and wayfarer style, this shape can give you a more classic look and is mostly sought-after for stylish vacations. 

Round sunglasses

man wearing round sunglasses and headphones
Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels / Pexels

When picking a style that can help bring more attention to your facial features, you can’t go wrong with a pair of round sunglasses. A pair of rounded sunglasses can help bring focus to your face, no matter the outfit. These easy-to-wear sunglasses are often depicted with transparent lenses when looking for a more intellectual and sophisticated style. You can also opt for tinted lenses for other activities or events. If you want to stray from the most obvious styles, a pair of round sunglasses will do the trick.

Rimless sunglasses

Jamie Foxx wearing rimless sunglasses
Prive Revaux / Prive Revaux

For those looking for something modern and less common, rimless or frameless sunglasses can give you this look. These sunglasses are composed of just lenses, which typically come in semi-transparent to ombre-tinted colors. While they’re a more modern touch, they’re a perfect piece to give you the trendy Y2K style. Made popular in the ‘90s to the 2000s, these sunglasses are a futuristic style that screams nostalgia. 

Semi-Rimless sunglasses

man leaning on wall wearing semi-rimless glasses
Ivana Cajina/Unsplash / Unsplash

Just as iconic as the rimless sunglasses are, you can get the same style with a little more protection and structure. If you’re worried about crossing too much into the Y2K look, a semi-rimless shape can be the balance of modern and retro styles. With a thin frame along the top of the lenses, a semi-rimless sunglass can still help your face feel free of excess coverage. This style is perfect for those who want sunglasses that don’t cover all your facial features and still let you shine. 

Wraparound sunglasses

wraparound sunglasses sitting on ledge
Austin P/Unsplash / Unsplash

If you want a modern approach, wraparound sunglasses will give you that ultra-futuristic flair. With lenses that contour the face and extend past the eye area, these sunglasses typically come with polarized lenses to help protect against the sun. Because of their peculiar shape and lenses, these sunglasses are mostly seen during sport-related activities. However, in recent seasons, these sunglasses have become more common in everyday outfits, as they can give you a trendier and more mysterious look. 

Oversized sunglasses

man wearing oversized sunglasses
Renee Thompson/Unsplash / Unsplash

An oversized look could be the best mixture if more than one style appeals to you. With a trendy oversized frame and lens, you can pick any style you prefer. Simply opt for wider lenses that completely cover the eye area. While they stand out more, they are an easy way to get a trendy look without opting for an out-of-the-box shape. Grabbing oversized sunglasses is an easy way to still get a classic look that’s modern and on-trend. 

No matter the type of men’s sunglasses you choose, there are plenty that can fit into your style and preferences. When picking out your next pair of sunglasses, you can also alter the look and feel of these shapes by opting for a different type of lens. Opting for a transparent, polarized, dark, or ombre lens can drastically change the look of your sunglasses and can work to complete your look. 

