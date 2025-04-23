 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Wax London is ready for summer suiting and you should be too

Linen and cotton are ready to be pulled from the closet as the temps begin to rise

By
Wax London Pink linen
Wax London

Wax London is a relatively young brand, but it’s already making a big splash in the fashion world. From Bradley Cooper sporting the Whiting Overshirt (their number one seller) to other celebrities adopting it, the brand, founded in 2015, is becoming one of the go-to shops for England. They have a desire to grow slow fashion, using locally sourced and sustainable processes, and fabrics inspired by London life, revolving around family, music, outdoor sports, and coming together. All of that is great, of course, but what keeps them going is the style they bring. The Wax London summer suiting 2025 drop has just arrived, and it’s a linen lover’s dream. Sure, you have the blue, brown, tan, and beige options that linen suits are commonly found in, but with the Wax London drop, you can also pick up pink, orange, and the confidence to stand out among the crowds.

Get your linen suit ready for the summer

Wax London linen waist
Wax London

Any of your seasonal suits coming out of storage will need a bit of a refresh before you wear them out. It is the nature of a seasonal garment. However, it’s more than just getting the musty storage smell out of the clothes. For a linen suit, you’ll also have to contend with wrinkles. Linen is a light and breathable fabric that will pick up wrinkles all day, no matter how careful you are, so embracing the disheveled look is a must. However, that doesn’t mean they should go on wrinkled, so you’ll need to break out the steamer for the initial wear. Whether you are electing last year’s linen or a new one from Wax London, it is getting close to the time when you will need to start making preparations to be the center of attention.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Ball and Buck team with Schott NYC for iconic leather jacket reimagining
Get the new version of leather jacket for the sportsman
Ball and Buck x Schott NYC

Leather jackets are some of the most iconic items a man can add to his wardrobe. From the rebellious look of 1950s greasers to the dressed-up versions of the 1970s and the entire spectrum that has evolved since, the leather jacket is a man's best friend. Schott NYC is a company you can thank for that best friend, as they provided the first motorcycle jacket and outfitted the military in WWII. Now, they have teamed up with iconic outdoors and sporting brand Ball and Buck for a once-in-a-lifetime, limited-edition jacket.

"This collaboration represents everything we stand for at Ball and Buck. We've taken Schott's legendary leather jacket, a true American icon, and incorporated our sporting heritage through thoughtful details that our customers will appreciate for generations to come." - Mark Bollman IV, Founder of Ball and Buck

Read more
Walton Goggins rocks Dandy Del Mar in White Lotus for an unexpected connection
The most underrated actor wearing the most underrated brand
Walton Goggins in Dandy Del Mar

You have superstars like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and George Clooney. Up-and-comers like Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, and Glenn Powell are on the cusp of taking the reigns in the industry. Then you have the ones in their prime like Tom Holland, Timothee Chalemet, and Ryan Gosling. But, while those guys fight for the status as the number one leading man in the industry, you have stable, talented, and completely underappreciated actors like Walton Goggins, who carry shows and movies with stellar performances. He was "that one guy" for a long time when I spotted him in projects like Shanghai Noon (I can't be the only one who loved that movie), The Bourne Identity, Straw Dogs, and Cowboys & Aliens. But then I started to take notice as he killed in films like Lincoln and Django Unchained and series like Justified and Fallout. It was then that I discovered he is the most underrated man in Hollywood. And recently, I spotted Walton Goggins in White Lotus, wearing Dandy Del Mar, who shares the title of being the most underrated in their business.

The most underrated wears the most underrated

Read more
Michael B. Jordan continues GapStudio’s rise with the celebrity crowd
MBJ is another celebrity in a recent long line adopting the brand
michael b jordan continues gapstudios rise with the celebrity crowd gapstudio mbj close up

Michael B. Jordan is one of the premiere names in Hollywood. He went from rising star in properties like Red Tails, Chronicle, and Fruitvale Station to becoming a Hollywood superstar with Black Panther and anchoring the Creed franchise. However, he has also made his mark in the men's style corner. He is never out of style, from his floral print knee-length coat at the Just Mercy premiere to his all-yellow Louis Vuitton ensemble at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. At the London photo call for his new project, Sinners, Jordan donned an all-leather set from GapStudio. It may not feel like it initially, but Michael B. Jordan in GapStudio is a bigger deal than you think.

“Michael B. Jordan has a natural confidence and blends style with strength in everything he wears. Designing a custom GapStudio look for him with leather and classic Gap elements creates a clean, relaxed style that feels both easy and refined.” - Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of GAP, Inc. 

Read more