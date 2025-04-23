Wax London is ready for summer suiting and you should be too

Wax London is a relatively young brand, but it’s already making a big splash in the fashion world. From Bradley Cooper sporting the Whiting Overshirt (their number one seller) to other celebrities adopting it, the brand, founded in 2015, is becoming one of the go-to shops for England. They have a desire to grow slow fashion, using locally sourced and sustainable processes, and fabrics inspired by London life, revolving around family, music, outdoor sports, and coming together. All of that is great, of course, but what keeps them going is the style they bring. The Wax London summer suiting 2025 drop has just arrived, and it’s a linen lover’s dream. Sure, you have the blue, brown, tan, and beige options that linen suits are commonly found in, but with the Wax London drop, you can also pick up pink, orange, and the confidence to stand out among the crowds.

Get your linen suit ready for the summer

Any of your seasonal suits coming out of storage will need a bit of a refresh before you wear them out. It is the nature of a seasonal garment. However, it’s more than just getting the musty storage smell out of the clothes. For a linen suit, you’ll also have to contend with wrinkles. Linen is a light and breathable fabric that will pick up wrinkles all day, no matter how careful you are, so embracing the disheveled look is a must. However, that doesn’t mean they should go on wrinkled, so you’ll need to break out the steamer for the initial wear. Whether you are electing last year’s linen or a new one from Wax London, it is getting close to the time when you will need to start making preparations to be the center of attention.