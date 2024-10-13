 Skip to main content
Bradley Cooper rocks a Wax London Overshirt in NYC

An icon wearing an icon

By
Bradley Cooper wearing Wax London
Wax London

Bradley Cooper worked his way into our hearts in the early 2000s alongside Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, and others in The Hangover. He then spent the next two decades dropping Oscar performance after Oscar performance until he landed the role of Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means we pay attention to him. Now, he is one of the guys we ordinary folk follow to stay up on the trends. While he has been the centerpiece of a lot of hair content from all the men’s style writers (guilty as charged, Your Honor), he has also taught many of us the subtle art of the leather jacket and, recently, the even subtler art of casual streetwear. We are paying attention again as he steps out in New York City wearing this gorgeous overshirt from Wax London.

Wax London Whiting in Orange Pike Check

Wax London Orange Pike check
Wax London

Wax London struck gold when they launched The Whiting. As overshirts go, it is one of the best you will find. When the weather calls for it, it is light enough to be a shirt or a layering piece. It is also heavy enough to act as a jacket when you need something light to throw over a basic outfit. Speaking of that, that is exactly the best way to wear this specific colorway of the icon for the brand. The orange check is bright and attractive, a statement piece that needs no help to look fantastic. For you, if you want to catch the eye of the paparazzi the same way Cooper did in NYC, keep the rest of the outfit soft and straightforward, jeans and tee to let this overshirt speak for you. We’ve heard a thousand words from Cooper already.

Get the Look

