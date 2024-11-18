Fall blues, browns, and grays dominate the collection

The fall season is when the colors of the world begin to show off. The brilliant oranges, reds, yellows, and greens shine through the summer’s looks of vegetation to remind you that, while the season is the sign that change is coming, they are still alive and well for the time being. For the man’s wardrobe, that tends to be the opposite direction. While the world is showing off its majestic hues, we men tend to subdue our colors and go in for the deeper colors that don’t shine as brightly. Burgundy, forest green, brown, gray, and blue seem to reign during these months. Maybe we don’t want to steal the Earth’s thunder. In any case, Buck Mason leaned heavily into the idea with their new fall lineup. The Buck Mason fall collection lands with a healthy grouping of cashmere, flannel, and some very select colors perfect for the autumn.

A collection of blues, grays, and browns

When you look at the new collection from one of our favorite brands, the first thing that will stand out is the commitment to the subdued hues of the fall tradition. The browns of the tweed overcoat and the rugby polo will work perfectly as you walk through the park in the changing foliage. The blues of the sport coat, suit, and denim will keep you stylishly casual in the office, and the gray scale from black to white will bring it all together in a sensationally timeless capsule that speaks volumes for the season.

Buck Mason fall collection