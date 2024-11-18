Perry Ellis x Tua Tagovailoa are Always Ready

Perry Ellis was a pioneer in the fashion industry. He never seemed to want to do things the way everyone else did. He was the kind of man who was always forward-thinking and wanted fashion to be fun, not just stylish. His brand continues to be on the cutting edge of fashion, always making statements you can carry in your daily wardrobe. The brand does it again with another Perry Ellis x Tua Tagovailoa collaboration that blends the superstar quarterback’s elevated fashion sense with his roots in Hawaii.

“I don’t make fashion — I make clothes,” the late designer once said. “The clothes cross all the points of my personal lifestyle. They’re to wear in the city or the country, to work, or to go out.” The sentiment rings true still today with the new collection with Tua, who finds the same cross point with his style and his heritage.

Patterns and colors from old home to new

The collection is full of floral patterns and bright colors. From his native Hawaii to his time spent throwing touchdowns in Miami, those two points are the hallmark of fashion in the area. The inspiration from his Hawaiian shirts of home to the tropical influence of the home of the Dolphins, you can trace the looks back to his history and culture.

“I’m very excited to share the continuation of this partnership with Perry Ellis,” the Miami quarterback said. “It has been so cool to see this collection come to life. Seeing clothes that so clearly showcase the patterns and florals that I grew up surrounded by has been really special to me. I hope people enjoy the collection as much as I do.”

Perry Ellis Always Ready