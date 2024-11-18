 Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa uses inspiration from his roots in collab with Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis x Tua Tagovailoa are Always Ready

By
Tua Tagovailoa in a Perry Ellis sweater
Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis was a pioneer in the fashion industry. He never seemed to want to do things the way everyone else did. He was the kind of man who was always forward-thinking and wanted fashion to be fun, not just stylish. His brand continues to be on the cutting edge of fashion, always making statements you can carry in your daily wardrobe. The brand does it again with another Perry Ellis x Tua Tagovailoa collaboration that blends the superstar quarterback’s elevated fashion sense with his roots in Hawaii.

“I don’t make fashion — I make clothes,” the late designer once said. “The clothes cross all the points of my personal lifestyle. They’re to wear in the city or the country, to work, or to go out.” The sentiment rings true still today with the new collection with Tua, who finds the same cross point with his style and his heritage.

Patterns and colors from old home to new

Tua Tagovailoa in a Perry Ellis shirt on chair
Perry Ellis

The collection is full of floral patterns and bright colors. From his native Hawaii to his time spent throwing touchdowns in Miami, those two points are the hallmark of fashion in the area. The inspiration from his Hawaiian shirts of home to the tropical influence of the home of the Dolphins, you can trace the looks back to his history and culture.

“I’m very excited to share the continuation of this partnership with Perry Ellis,” the Miami quarterback said. “It has been so cool to see this collection come to life. Seeing clothes that so clearly showcase the patterns and florals that I grew up surrounded by has been really special to me. I hope people enjoy the collection as much as I do.”

Perry Ellis Always Ready

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
There is Beauty in the Bleak for Private White V.C.
Celebrate the gray weather of Manchester
private white vc the lowry collection v c coat and hat

Legendary English artist L.S. Lowry had a particularly bleak outlook on his home country of England. While living and creating in Manchester, he watched men hurry home from work, hunched over to hide from the weather. While he continued to paint his vision of England, it became the center of his work. Private White V.C. is named after a World War I veteran awarded the Victoria Cross in 1917. They are known for their iconic outerwear, such as The Manchester Peacoat and The Ventile Mac. Their fall collection is a cross between these two English legends and pays homage to one of the darker aspects of Manchester—the Private White V.C. The Lowry Collection focuses on the drearier weather of the English city and finds beauty in the bleak by using the inspiration of Lowry's vision, the style, and the palette of the time.
Finding Beauty in the Bleak

“I’ve a one-track mind, sir. Poverty and gloom. Never a joyous picture of mine you’ll see. Always gloom. I never do a jolly picture.” These words from the artist himself show the image he has of his hometown of Manchester, England. And while it may sound depressing, the dreary part of the city is actually part of its charm. It offers a fantastic opportunity to wear stellar outerwear and seasonal offerings from Private White V.C. Some of the highlights include the Doleskin Revere Field Jacket, The Norfolk Walking Jacket, and the Casual Wax Jacket. Some of the knitwear worth checking out are Open Collar Cashmere Jumper and The Cashmere Submariner Rollneck.
Private White V.C. The Lowery Collection

PacSun returns to Sin City for F1
The Las Vegas collection returns with a limited edition jacket
PacSun Formula 1next to a car

Last year, the incredibly popular race syndicate Formula 1 debuted in Las Vegas. Seemingly reworking the entirety of the Vegas Strip, it created and ran an exhilarating race that saw Max Verstappen take the win and finish just under 90 minutes, with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez coming in behind him only seconds away. While the race was the draw, countless brands showed up to provide race fans with various souvenirs. PacSun is returning this season, but the PacSun F1 Las Vegas Collection isn't only great clothing; a limited edition garment accompanies it.

“After such a strong reception last year, we’re excited to bring Pacsun’s F1 collection back to Las Vegas,” said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. “As anticipation grows ahead of the second year of this fantastic Grand Prix, we cannot wait to offer fans more race-inspired apparel to connect them to the action.”
Featuring a legendary limited edition

Kloudy merch sees the collaboration of cultural pioneers
Find the intersection of culture and fashion
Kloudy close up shirts

Music is the connective tissue that spreads through society like veins in the body, carrying the melody to far-separated parts of the world and bringing them together through storytelling and movement. The culture of music has been strong as long as man has been able to commune together around a fire. It has influenced culture in every way imaginable, and the music world is no different. Whether it is the denim jacket of the hair bands in the 80s or the Beatles and Rolling Stones reinventing the style of Chelsea boots, music and fashion are intricately linked to one another. The Keinemusik x Highsnobiety collaboration marks another link between the two that embodies the culture and connectivity we all crave.
Collaboration with culture at the center

CEO David Fischer, in 2009, Highsnobiety endeavors to be the intersection of fashion, style, art, design, and music. Collaborations with big brands like Levi's, Nike, Merrill, Carhartt, and more bring them to the closets of every man across the globe. Their newest collaboration with one of the biggest German music labels will do nothing but continue the trend.

