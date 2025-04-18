 Skip to main content
Perry Ellis’ Creative Director believes this is the ‘Age of the Accessory’

Miille talks us through the new focus on the accessory

By
Watch and hat close up
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

We are starting to see a shift in menswear. When I first started selling suits almost a decade and a half ago, men didn’t really care what they wore. As a matter of fact, I specifically trained my sales team that they were not selling to the man most of the time; they were selling to the wife, girlfriend, or mother who came in with the man. Often, when I asked the man what kind of suit they were looking for, they would turn and look at their significant other. That seems to be changing as men are beginning to take more ownership in what they are wearing.

Men are cultivating their own aesthetic to show off to the world. That also means they are diving deeper into areas where men have traditionally been hands-off. Accessories for men are gaining more popularity — everything from watches and hats to adopting the neckerchief and wearing rings. Here to explain this phenomenon and give us some insight into this new advance in men’s style is Perry Ellis‘s creative director, Michael Miille.

The rise of the accessory

Man in blazer and jeans
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

What can we attribute to this new craze in accessorizing? Did men simply get bored with what they had been offered? Do men like me, who teach men how to dress and capture their best selves, focus too hard on basics? I tend to tell guys to look to men like James Bond, who don’t wear crazy patterns or flashy colors, and opt instead for classic silhouettes that never go out of style. Maybe you can thank the rise of social media, which has inundated the world with male fashion influencers pushing the boundaries of classic men’s style for something more expressive. Miille gives his perspective:

Accessories are a great way to show off a person’s individuality through an outfit. As men gravitate toward timeless silhouettes and quality basics similar to Perry Ellis’ quarter-zip ribbed polo or the mesh stripe sweater polo, accessories are the perfect way to make an outfit pop and add a little bit of personal style to capsule dressing. 

The new trends to look out for

Man in burgundy sweater polo
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

For me, accessories for men have always been the finishing touch. The right watch. A great pocket square. Now, they are becoming a staple and a statement all their own. You can punch up an excellent streetwear outfit with the right ring or make a statement with a neckerchief. You can finish off the suit and tie with a pair of sunglasses, or you can make a statement with a great hat. There are two new arenas Miille sees as the biggest contenders for the statement accessory on the rise:

With fragrances continuing to be popular, consumers have started to realize that a good scent doubles as an accessory. People are even starting to “accessorize” with a day and night fragrance or scents for various special occasions. Additionally, technology has forever changed the way men accessorize. We now have to deal with phones, headphones, chargers, and extra batteries in addition to our wallets and keys. So I’ve noticed more men wearing masculine cross-body bags and backpacks that allow them to commute with ease and style.

Figuring out how to make it your look

Hat on a knee with fireplace in the background
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

I’m sure you have been there, riding the subway, walking on the street, or at a get-together, and there’s a man there who is just doing too much. They are looking to make a statement and have accessories coming out the wazoo. He tried to look edgy and ended up looking more like Captain Jack Sparrow (no disrespect to Johnny Depp and his exceptional character, but nobody took him seriously, even in the movies where he was SUPPOSED to look like that). So how do you make the look work for you without overdoing it? Here’s what Miille has to say on this subject:

Don’t approach accessorizing as a checklist. A good outfit can generally speak for itself, but accessories are a great way to add a little bit of detail and personality. The best way to know when you’ve over-accessorized is to wear the full look for a bit before leaving the house. Make sure you can still move.  Ask yourself: Does the pocket square slide down? Does the watch get hidden by the shirt cuff? Is the belt comfortable while I’m sitting? If you don’t feel comfortable, you won’t feel confident. And that’s what style is all about — amplifying your natural confidence.

Find your thing

Man in hat and sport coat
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

Accessories cover such a large industry spread that it can be overwhelming for anyone to dive in and not throw their hands up in frustration. So my advice is to take it slow. Find something you love and implement it into your wardrobe. For example, two years ago, I discovered hats. Not just ball caps, I had been wearing those since I first saw Ken Griffey Jr. looking cool with the hat flipped around on his head.

No, I discovered the brimmed hats. Fedoras, trilbys, Panamas — all became a calling card I became known for within my friend groups. This year, I am playing with neckerchiefs. Wearing them together started to make me look a little too much like Dr. Grant from Jurassic Park (again, not a terrible comparison, but also not the everyday look I am going for), so it is a work in progress. But the point is to select something you like and have fun with it. Find something and make it your thing: Develop YOUR calling card.

