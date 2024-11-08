Crockett & Jones latest James Bond-themed release

No secret agent in the world is more famous and stylish than James Bond. Ever since 007 first graced our screens, Bond has set the bar of what it means to dress to kill. One of the main partners in creating the dapper James Bond character has been Crockett & Jones. Delivering lavish footwear for all Bond films, Crockett & Jones is taking their partnership one step further by unveiling two brand new footwear designs just in time for the Goldfinger 60th anniversary. For fans of the James Bond franchise, this marks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put yourself in Bond’s shoes (literally!) and be able to channel his debonaire energy all day long. These limited-edition pieces are a rare opportunity for any Bond and footwear lover to take advantage of.

The Highbury 2 and James Bond Velvet Slippers

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Sean Connery’s James Bond fight against Gert Fröbe’s Auric Goldfinger, Crockett & Jones have unveiled two aptly themed designs that have every ounce of the movie’s elegance and class. The Highbury 2 is a classic dark brown calf suede Derby-style shoe that elevates any look you wear. This Derby shoe has a complete leather lining, the Crockett & Jones’ ‘City’ rubber sole, and is decked out with an all-black interior and silver foiling.

For a slipper option, the brand has brought out all the stops for a luxurious James Bond velvet option that even 007 would wear to formal gatherings. Inspired by the traditional Albert slipper, this design includes the Bond coat of arms and the family motto. Featuring quilted linings, these slippers not only look luxurious but they feel lavish as well. Both limited edition pieces come in unique packaging and come equipped with a handmade shoe tree and chrome shoe horn with the 007 logo. Both options are available via Crockett & Jones’ web store and retail for $995 and $650 respectively.

