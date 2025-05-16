Équipement De Vie unveils its newest collection inspired by sailors

Now that brands are diving headfirst into their summer collections, it’s the turn of Équipement De Vie to deliver a coastal-ready release. Inspired by deep-sea explorers, the brand is releasing its debut collection with sailor-themed details and features. The entire collection has nautical colorways and accents perfect for sailor enthusiasts and beyond. With a mixture of materials and silhouettes, this seasonal collection has something for everyone. Slightly more sporty and athletic than your typical boat shoes, this collection by EDV is an excellent option for those looking for performance, style, and comfort for the summer.

Explore the ocean with Équipement De Vie’s newest collection

Leading Équipement De Vie’s debut collection is the Lemieux Offshore style. Available in three colorways, this sneaker has a double-layered breathable upper that keeps the feet cool in hot temperatures. The design features durable rubber toe protection, full drainage insock, and a super high-grip anti-slip marking compound. Donning a fast lacing system and lightweight design, this shoe is a practical go-to shoe for the season.Also part of the collection is the Lemieux Elite, another high-grip sneaker option with maritime drainage features.

Rounding out the collection is the Lemieux Suede/Leather sneaker. This sneaker has the same technical and performance features as the previous footwear, with the difference of a leather and suede upper material. The entire collection ranges in price from $185 to $210. With colors ranging from grey to white and blue, this collection is a versatile sailor-focused spread perfect for city and maritime activities. All styles are now available for purchase via the Équipement De Vie website.