 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

TWOTHIRDS is the spring and summer collection you AND the Earth needs

Saving the world by removing one antiquated business practice

By
TWOTHIRDS button up
TWOTHIRDS

The fashion industry is one of the most wasteful on the planet. Almost every brand, indeed all of the big ones, uses the same process for creating the product you have on your back right now. Of course, each garment must be produced in a warehouse and shipped to you or the store where you pick it up. Mostly, that is standard, and many brands have done all they can to limit waste and its environmental impact. However, there is also the process of producing a large-size run to accommodate everyone who wants to buy one. Business approaches and algorithms are used to anticipate how many smalls, mediums, larges, and fringe sizes they will need, but on average, 10-30% of those products end up in landfills. But TWOTHIRDS is doing it differently to limit waste and save the environment, all while ensuring you look as good as possible.

Pre-order makes the product better for the environment

TWOTHIRDS canvas jacket
TWOTHIRDS

The company just dropped its ss25 collection, and it is full of everything you need for the transition months between the extremely cold and the uncomfortably hot. From light sweaters and jackets to long-sleeve tees and shorts, these are the looks you want to have when the sun comes out. But what sets them apart is their pre-order system, which is how they are changing how we buy clothes. Instead of producing as many garments in each size they THINK they need, they instead release their collections for pre-order and only make what people buy. No waste, high-quality, and stylish. This is how it should have been done all along.

TWOTHIRDS

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Eton releases Valentines collection for the biggest date night of the year
The Valentines look that will have her seeing hearts
ETON Heart Pattern Pocket Square

It is that time again, fellas. We are only a few weeks out from the most significant and busiest date night of the year. Of course, that means you have to get started (we will hazard a guess that you have yet to plan the date, and you shouldn't be making your partner do it) on ironing out the details of your night. Just figuring out the itinerary for the evening of February 14th is only the beginning. You also have to decide then what you are going to wear. Sure, you can go ahead and dress exactly as you always dress, but Eton wants you to pull out all the stops and dress for the moment. The Eton Valentines Collection is a set of items you can pick up to give your look the loving touch it needs and will have your date seeing hearts (literally) all night long.
Love is in the details

The Eton Valentines Collection consists of four pieces that are sure to make your evening a stellar one. First is a plain white dress shirt with a red tab featuring a heart cutout; all four items feature this tab. Then there is the shirt for the man who doesn't like the plain white shirt look. An attractive and unique heart pattern covers the entire shirt and will look stellar under your best sports coat or suit jacket. Next is a blue geometric pattern tie featuring a heart in increments throughout. It will look just as great with either of the shirts. Finally, the same allover pattern featured on the second shirt is also made into a pocket square, proving the Love is in the Details.

Read more
DUER stays consistent with helping you move
DUER emphasizes your Freedom to Move
DUER Stretch Canvas Jacket

DUER is one of the best jeans companies on the market because you can look great and, unlike other jeans, you can move without hindrance. They pull it off with the use of a gusset in the crotch of the jeans, which makes them perfect for getting out into the world or riding a bike. In the fall, they introduced multiple technologically advanced garments to punch up your wardrobe. They are dropping more with the DUER SS25 Collection.

“At DUER, we design clothing for people who want to do more with less—without sacrificing style or performance,” said DUER Founder Gary Lenett."This collection delivers this, offering versatile pieces that move with you and fit effortlessly into everyday life."
More stretch canvas is the fabric you need

Read more
Woodies reinvents the performance shirt for an active 2025
In the office or out, this is the shirt for you
Woodies Performance Shirt

If you are a man who has ever worn a shirt (spoiler alert, we're talking to all of you), then you are quite familiar with the heartache, frustration, and even the complete and utter helplessness that comes with trying to get a shirt that fits you the way it is supposed to. Learning to measure a shirt is one of the keys to looking great and not pulling your hair out as a man. But Woodies Clothing was founded just over a decade ago and has spent that time perfecting the shirt. Now, they look to keep the love going with a brand new launch. The Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt takes what was already perfected and expands to the man on the go.
Made for the office or escaping the office

There are three kinds of men: the office man, the outdoorsman, and the guy who is somewhere in between. Finding the right shirt to suit all three is a tricky prospect. But the Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt looks excellent for the office and uses high-tech performance fabrics to make it work just as great when you step out into the world for some getaway time. Available in a dozen patterns and customizable to suit yourself, it fits every man.

Read more