Supreme and Dr. Martens reunite for a collection to round out Spring 2025

For street style fans, Supreme and Dr. Martens are two heritage brands with a long-standing history of revolutionizing style. These brands are again joining forces for a Spring 2025 collection that brings serious edge to the footwear’s loafer style. With the perfect silhouette to round out the season, this new collaborative shoe carries touches from both brands for a special design. Arriving in three new colorways, the new loafer style is far from your traditional dress shoe. While both brands have plenty of experience in eye-catching collaborations, this new partnership is unlike anything either has launched before. Although it might not be your next go-to dress loafer, these bold new collaborative designs are a must-have for the season and beyond.

Get to know Supreme x Dr. Martens’ Studded Penton Loafers

For their newest release, Supreme and Dr. Martens are taking over the brand’s heritage Penton Loafers. While its original design is sleek and minimalist, the new collaborative shoe is bold and a statement. Crafted with smooth premium leather, the uppers are decorated with metal studs around the edge. Co-branding is found on the inside of the footbed, while an AirWair cushion sole adds lightness and comfort to the step. This cushioned sole is made exclusively for Supreme. All three colorways will come with the same trademark black sole. These studded loafers will be released in black, red, and green starting May 22 via Supreme’s webstore and retail locations. The loafer’s retail price is yet to be announced prior to the release. A funky and stylish remix on a classic silhouette, this studded loafer isn’t just for the street-style fans.