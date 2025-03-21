Dr. Martens joins PLEASURES for an exclusive new design

Although Dr. Martens is well-known for its many boot designs, it’s not their only iconic style. With Dr. Martens’ unique mule silhouette, PLEASURES releases a unique collaboration that redesigns the less mainstream shoe. Using PLEASURES’ understated street style touch, the new mule is anything but subtle or lowkey. With plenty of creativity and statement, the collaborative mule is full of premium details and edge. Coming in only one vibrant hue, the mule is a bold footwear choice that departs from your typical black and dark hues. Along with the mules, those who purchase a pair will receive a “Sound Memory” lookbook that displays how various artists self-style the mules in their style.

Dr. Martens x PLEASURES ‘Jorge Mule’

Donning a bold, smooth green hue, Dr. Martens’ Jorge Mule has been reimagined with PLEASURES’ creative and expressive design spirit. The smooth leather construction is highlighted with stylish details like a black metal buckle and the brand’s iconic yellow stitching. On top of the green leather upper, the PLEASURES branding has been spelled out in cursive for a statement finish. Along with a green heel strap, the design comes with the typical black rubber Vibram outsole you see on the Dr. Martens boots. The PLEASURES Jorge Mule is available in limited quantities via the PLEASURES web store and retails for $150. Considering its limited edition status, it’s likely the only chance fans will have to get their hands on such a unique collaborative shoe. While it’s not often you see a Dr. Martens style changed completely, this bold color change and branding twist gives a new life to one of the brand’s less mainstream styles.

