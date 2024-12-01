Awake NY, Dr. Martens brings the color in a vibrant, hairy new collection

While we’ve all come to love the sleekness of the moody Dr. Martens boots, their latest collaboration has added a significant punch of color to the lineup. In collaboration with Awake NY, Dr. Martens has remixed their iconic silhouettes with a brighter hue and hairier texture. Taking on the Lowell design, these two brands have reworked the darker tones and opted for one that brings in inspiration from New York and cumbia music. Although they are a drastic change from what you usually see from the Dr. Martens brand, these collaborative shoes are the perfect blend of a timeless silhouette with a modern touch. With plenty of fun and bold details spread throughout the design, there’s no doubt that these chunky shoes will brighten up any wardrobe with style.
Dr. Martens x Awake NY Lowell Shoe
While it’s easy to recognize the Lowell shoe anywhere, the new bright-colored hues will make you do a double-take. Now available in green and peony navy, these new Lowell designs have also upgraded to a new textured base. Constructed with Hair-On leather and a contrasting black oiled leather branded backstrap, these collaborative shoes have plenty of spunk. Complementing the design are gold star eyelets and tonal stitching on the moc-toe vamp. Not to be forgotten is Dr. Martens’ iconic yellow welt stitch that ties it together. While the hairy and colorful uppers might not be the first choice for many, these vibrant details add plenty of style and flair to a look. When styled properly, these Lowell shoes can stun and complete any outfit. These new designs will be available beginning December 6 via Dr. Martens and Awake NY’s respective websites.