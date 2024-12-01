Awake NY, Dr. Martens brings the color in a vibrant, hairy new collection

Any suit salesman will tell you that while they are always happy to see a customer walk through their doors when an athlete (swimmers especially) enlists their services, there is a certain level of frustration and work that the two of them will need to go through before they find the fit they like. You see, suits (nested and off-the-rack) are made with a six-inch drop, meaning they expect a standard difference between the shoulders and the waist, but athletes often have smaller waists, and therefore, they end up struggling to find suits that fit them. They run into the same problem with the dress shirt. If they find one that fits their barrel chest and broad shoulders, they look like they are wearing a sail in the body. However, the State & Liberty Athletic Fit solves the problem for the athlete in multiple ways.

The perfect athletic fit

If there is one thing State & Liberty does well, it is stretch fabric. Their suits, pants, and polos all feature stretch technology made famous by the love of professional athletes from Tim Teabow and Christian McCaffrey to Aaron Judge and Mark McGwire. One of the things that all of these fellas have in common is that they are big and broad. Their pro-performance technology does two things for the man wearing it. It stretches across the back and shoulders, so they don't have to size up too far, and the darts on the back and tapered body bring it closer to the torso and keep him looking trim and fit. If you are a man that works hard on your body, show it off.

State & Liberty Athletic Fit Dress Shirt