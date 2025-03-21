 Skip to main content
Trilobe’s new Une Folle Journée watches bring a splash of color to floating time

These innovative French watches replace hands with floating rings of time

Une Folle Journee new green colorway
French watchmaker Trilobe is famous for displays of time that are not so typical. They expanded their Une Folle Journée set by adding three new versions with rhodium plating and green, black, or blue touches.

The new watches still use Trilobe’s special floating time display system. It has three rings that turn around instead of normal hands. The biggest ring tells the hours, the ring in the middle displays minutes, and the smallest one shows seconds. All can be read by looking at a pointer that does not move.

The thing that makes these new additions different is how they are made with open-worked design. This lets people see how good the movement bridges look, which have rhodium plating. The mechanism that is held up rises 10.2mm high. This gives an effect where things look three-dimensional underneath a crystal made of sapphire. That crystal is fused by a flame in Japan and gets polished in Switzerland.

Each ring shows how much the technology has evolved. A hollow part made of titanium that is polished holds a curved ring that has a satin finish. It is created from titanium-aluminum-vanadium. Nine columns keep the rings that turn all the time firm, and the whole thing seems to act like it is going against gravity.

The watches get energy from Trilobe’s X-Centric caliber, an exclusive feature. It has a micro-rotor and moves on its own. It is only 6.49mm. The movement has 196 parts made just for it. It keeps energy for 48 hours and vibrates 28,800 times each hour.

The Grade 5 titanium case has a diameter of 40.5mm and a thickness of 17.8mm, including the domed crystal. The case has polished surfaces like a mirror and satin-brushed surfaces. It was tested to not let water in up to 50 meters.

Each one costs €20,400 (or around $22,240) before tax. It is available in green, black, or blue. The strap is made of leather, and the buckle is made of titanium.

These new versions are now part of the Une Folle Journée set. It had blue and black versions with Anthradec finishes, along with the Dune version. This shows even more how Trilobe has a way of making watches unlike any other today.

Andrew McGrotty
