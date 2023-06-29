 Skip to main content
Dune 2 trailer drops, and we finally get to see Christopher Walken as emperor Shaddam IV

Shawn Laib
By
Wallpaper Cave

Many science fiction fans will tell you that Dune is perhaps the preeminent work of the genre to have ever been created. Based on the iconic novel by Frank Herbert, the film adaptation from 2021, starring Timothée Chalament and Zendaya, was a roaring success. The story follows a young man named Paul Atreides, tasked with handling a rapidly growing leadership role on the planet Arrakis, a desolate hellscape that has no technological advances but plenty of precious resources for the taking. The strong themes and climactic action sequences helped the first film gain the attention of those who usually aren’t interested in sci-fi, and the laundry list of big names in the cast certainly helped.

We finally have a trailer for the sequel, Dune: Part 2. Check it out below:

If there’s a lot happening here, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. It would appear that Atreides is grappling with the massive responsibilities of leading the people of Arrakis, specifically the Fremen people, as they attempt to lead society in a more liberating direction. Zendaya is set to make a much more indelible mark on the story as Chani, and the trailer frames it as though she may turn on Paul.

Other actors returning from the first movie include Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stephen McKinley. Newcomers to the cast are Austin Butler and Christopher Walken. Butler is most famous recently for portraying Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis while Walken is a living legend, appearing in films such as The Deer Hunter and Pulp Fiction. In Dune, Butler will play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who seems destined for a climactic battle with Paul. Walken is emperor Shaddam IV, who was often referenced in Villeneuve’s first Dune movie – but never shown. He controls the entire universe (literally) and is responsible for the actions that lead to Paul being stranded on Arrakis and his family’s empire being decimated.

The first Dune film by Denis Villeneuve (2021) can be watched on Max. The first movie made over $400 million at the global box office, and with the pandemic in the rearview mirror, expect the sequel to have an even greater financial impact worldwide!

