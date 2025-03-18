Paradise season 2: Everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents Who will be starring in Paradise season 2? What will Paradise season 2 be about? When will Paradise season 2 come out?

Paradise looked like it could be something special from the jump. It stars Sterling K. Brown as a secret service agent who forms a bond with the President of the United States across a several-year stretch by his side. One day, the Commander in Chief is found dead in his room and Brown’s character becomes the immediate number-one suspect because of his strained relationship with the President and his proximity to the investigation. The show isn’t just a race to identify the murderer, though. The plot is also set against a dystopian backdrop as the main characters live under an experimental dome in Colorado under a new type of governmental regime.

The series became a hit and one of the best original series on Hulu shortly after its premiere in January 2025. Released on a weekly basis and with the conclusion to season one not even final yet, the streamer renewed Paradise for season 2. While we’ve already covered the shows you can watch that are just like Paradise, sometimes you don’t want a replica. We’ve got you covered there, too. This is everything we know about Paradise season 2 so far, from the potential release schedule to the actors who will be returning for the sophomore effort on Hulu.

Who will be starring in Paradise season 2?

Sterling K. Brown – Brown was already a prominent TV figure after his starring turn in This Is Us throughout the 2010s. Creator Dan Fogelman was wise to cast Brown in a dramatic role this time and he delivered in the first season. Agent Xavier Collins is shrouded in mystery but has a lot of humanity behind the mask. His children keep him grounded and convince the audience that Collins is a man who has more than just his job on his mind while trying to uncover the secrets of a post-apocalyptic world and a presidential assassination.

James Marsden – Marsden plays President Cal Bradford through flashbacks and unconventional storytelling. Every time the audience sees something about Bradford it comes through a memory of a different character or it’s told out of order from the current timeline in the show. Marsden uses his charm and adds the right amount of dirty politician sliminess to make the character one of the best fictional presidents in quite some time. He’ll probably always be in the show no matter how long it goes because he’s already dead right when the story begins. Going back in time lets his character ironically stay alive in ways that other shows wouldn’t allow. Marsden has most recently been in the comedy series Jury Duty and the film adaptations of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Julianne Nicholson – Nicholson finishes out the show’s perfect trio as she plays Sinatra Redmond. Sinatra has plenty of her own secrets as she was the one who created the synthetic city that most of the show takes place in. Nicholson previously won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown.

Kyrs Marshall – Marshall plays Special Agent Nicole Robinson throughout the first season. Her affair with the president complicated the murder investigation. Marshall has been in other great TV series such as For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

What will Paradise season 2 be about?

There are so many different directions the show could go in season 2. The series will likely continue to explore the ramifications of the characters living in a secluded city away from civilization. The format of storytelling in which events are told to the audience out of order allows for more creative ways to expand on the post-apocalyptic format. Fogelman and his team have to be careful with how they continue to differentiate their show from other dystopian mystery series, especially popular series such as Severance and Silo.

When will Paradise season 2 come out?

Considering the show was just renewed for a second season, we won’t be getting any more information about a release date for quite some time. We can do some predicting though, can’t we? Filming for the first season started in February 2024 and the show was first released on Hulu in January 2025. If the second season goes on the same 11-month schedule as the first, then expect the same timeline when production commences. Since the renewal came so swiftly, filming could begin anytime in 2025. This means I’ll give a ballpark estimate that you’ll return to Colorado’s bunker with Brown and the rest of the cast sometime in the middle to the end of 2026.

You can expect that the second season will air episodes on a weekly basis just like in the first season. If you want to relive the first season again on broadcast TV, ABC will re-air the season starting on April 7, 2025. Disney’s ownership of both ABC and Hulu allows for a seamless transition from one medium to the other.