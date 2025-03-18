 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Paradise season 2: Everything we know so far

The Hulu political thriller has already been renewed for a second season

By
Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
Brian Roedel / Disney

Paradise looked like it could be something special from the jump. It stars Sterling K. Brown as a secret service agent who forms a bond with the President of the United States across a several-year stretch by his side. One day, the Commander in Chief is found dead in his room and Brown’s character becomes the immediate number-one suspect because of his strained relationship with the President and his proximity to the investigation. The show isn’t just a race to identify the murderer, though. The plot is also set against a dystopian backdrop as the main characters live under an experimental dome in Colorado under a new type of governmental regime.

The series became a hit and one of the best original series on Hulu shortly after its premiere in January 2025. Released on a weekly basis and with the conclusion to season one not even final yet, the streamer renewed Paradise for season 2. While we’ve already covered the shows you can watch that are just like Paradise, sometimes you don’t want a replica. We’ve got you covered there, too. This is everything we know about Paradise season 2 so far, from the potential release schedule to the actors who will be returning for the sophomore effort on Hulu.

Recommended Videos

Who will be starring in Paradise season 2?

  • Sterling K. Brown – Brown was already a prominent TV figure after his starring turn in This Is Us throughout the 2010s. Creator Dan Fogelman was wise to cast Brown in a dramatic role this time and he delivered in the first season. Agent Xavier Collins is shrouded in mystery but has a lot of humanity behind the mask. His children keep him grounded and convince the audience that Collins is a man who has more than just his job on his mind while trying to uncover the secrets of a post-apocalyptic world and a presidential assassination.
  • James Marsden – Marsden plays President Cal Bradford through flashbacks and unconventional storytelling. Every time the audience sees something about Bradford it comes through a memory of a different character or it’s told out of order from the current timeline in the show. Marsden uses his charm and adds the right amount of dirty politician sliminess to make the character one of the best fictional presidents in quite some time. He’ll probably always be in the show no matter how long it goes because he’s already dead right when the story begins. Going back in time lets his character ironically stay alive in ways that other shows wouldn’t allow. Marsden has most recently been in the comedy series Jury Duty and the film adaptations of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.
  • Julianne Nicholson – Nicholson finishes out the show’s perfect trio as she plays Sinatra Redmond. Sinatra has plenty of her own secrets as she was the one who created the synthetic city that most of the show takes place in. Nicholson previously won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown.
  • Kyrs Marshall – Marshall plays Special Agent Nicole Robinson throughout the first season. Her affair with the president complicated the murder investigation. Marshall has been in other great TV series such as For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

What will Paradise season 2 be about?

There are so many different directions the show could go in season 2. The series will likely continue to explore the ramifications of the characters living in a secluded city away from civilization. The format of storytelling in which events are told to the audience out of order allows for more creative ways to expand on the post-apocalyptic format. Fogelman and his team have to be careful with how they continue to differentiate their show from other dystopian mystery series, especially popular series such as Severance and Silo.

Related

When will Paradise season 2 come out?

Considering the show was just renewed for a second season, we won’t be getting any more information about a release date for quite some time. We can do some predicting though, can’t we? Filming for the first season started in February 2024 and the show was first released on Hulu in January 2025. If the second season goes on the same 11-month schedule as the first, then expect the same timeline when production commences. Since the renewal came so swiftly, filming could begin anytime in 2025. This means I’ll give a ballpark estimate that you’ll return to Colorado’s bunker with Brown and the rest of the cast sometime in the middle to the end of 2026.

You can expect that the second season will air episodes on a weekly basis just like in the first season. If you want to relive the first season again on broadcast TV, ABC will re-air the season starting on April 7, 2025. Disney’s ownership of both ABC and Hulu allows for a seamless transition from one medium to the other.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The Lumon building from ‘Severance’ is just a short drive from New York City
The building was built in the 1960s, and was abandoned in 2007 before being revived in 2013
The Severance Building.

If you've actually watched Severance, you probably know that the Lumon headquarters where Mark and his friends go to work every day isn't exactly the most welcoming building. If you're the kind of person that just has to know whether you're secretly severed, though, you can visit the real-life location where the exteriors of the Lumon headquarters are filmed.

As it turns out, the building is the Bell Works building in Holmdel, New Jersey. It was once the home of Bell Labs, the research arm for AT&T. The building is now home to multiple business, and according to reporting in Curbed, it was first designed in 1962 by architect Eero Saarinen and was opened as a mid-century office space.

Read more
Here’s all the ways you can watch March Madness
You'll need subscriptions to two different streaming services if you want to catch every game.
March Madness Logo

Another year, another March without any federal holidays. Thankfully, that void is filled by the NCAA tournament otherwise known as March Madness. Filling our brackets is an annual tradition for many, even if they don't follow college basketball closely, and the tournament's ultimately outcome is often incredibly surprising.

If you're looking for ways to watch the tournament yourself, though, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch March Madness:
Paramount+
CBS and Turner Sports own the broadcast rights to all the men's games. Naturally, that means you can watch all of the men's games that air on CBS on Paramount+ as well. That will include plenty of games in the rounds of 64 and 32, as well as the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight. CBS is also the home for the Final Four and the championship game, which means that you'll only be able to stream those games on Paramount+.

Read more
Ben Stiller asked Barack Obama to do a ‘Severance’ cameo
Hearing the former president's voice might have taken some viewers out of the show.
Britt Lower in Severance Season 2

Say what you will about Severance, you cannot deny that the show really goes for it. The second season has been filled with some big twists, as well as a surprising voice cameo from Keanu Reeves as the narrator of a video in the season's first episode.

In speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, though, director Ben Stiller revealed that they originally went after someone even more high-profile to do the video narration. “There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama,” Stiller explained.

Read more