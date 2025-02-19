Want more shows like Paradise? These are perfect for your weekend binge

Thrilling shows that incorporate murder, mystery, and whodunit into the storytelling are a dime a dozen now on streaming television and movies. It seems every month, there’s another series that asks fans to follow someone solving a crime with large-scale consequences on the line for the world and the personal lives of the characters. This oversaturation makes it difficult to find truly great thriller shows, but we wholeheartedly endorse Paradise on Hulu as one of the series in the genre that’s worth watching.
Starring Sterling K. Brown, Paradise uses all of the tried-and-true elements of the crime genre along with enough creative novelty to make for one of the best political thrillers created in recent years. After the President of the United States is assassinated, Brown’s character must solve the puzzle of his death and face the dire repercussions of the truth. We have all of the shows like Paradise that will make you want to settle in for a long binge-watch session this weekend.