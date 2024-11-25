The actor from 'This is Us' returns to the small screen

Fans of political thrillers, the NBC hit This is Us, and Hulu original series will all be fascinated in the newest drama to intermingle all three of these qualifiers. Paradise stars Sterling K. Brown as a Secret Service agent to the late President of the United States (portrayed by Sonic the Hedgehog’s James Marsden) who becomes embroiled in a murder mystery after the leader of the free world is killed immediately after making contact with Brown’s character. People suspect that Brown is potentially the assassin, and he must work his way out of the mess while uncovering the secrets behind the investigation.

The series is created by Dan Fogelman (the creator of This is Us and therefore a collaborator with Brown from that series.) In a streaming world that now likes to lean heavily into cinematic themes and more theatrical storytelling on the small screen, it would appear that Hulu is allowing Fogelman a lot of creative liberties and a decent budget to make Paradise as thrilling and immersive as possible. We have all of the available information at your fingertips right here. This is everything we know so far about Paradise on Hulu.

Who is starring in Paradise on Hulu?

We already talked a little about the main cast members, but here is where you can learn about all of the cast members in Paradise in a little more depth.

Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins: Brown is one of the most respected TV actors of his generation. He won an Emmy for his portrayal of Randall Pearson in This is Us. He has also appeared in large films such as The Black Panther, American Fiction, and Frozen II. This is Brown’s chance to get back on the silver screen in a different type of show than what he previously has starred in.

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford: Marsden first came to fame in the X-Men franchise throughout the 2000s. He most recently has become a prominent TV actor starring in Westworld, and Jury Duty. He also plays one of the live-action leads in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

Julianne Nicholson: We don’t know for sure what character Nicholson is portraying, but she brings a lot of TV experience to this Hulu series. She previously played roles in Ally McBeal, Mare of Easttown, and Boardwalk Empire. She is being billed as the female lead in the series.

Krys Marshall: Creator Dan Fogelman decided to bring back more than just Sterling K. Brown from This is Us. He also is tabbing Krys Marshall to appear in an unnamed role in Paradise. She was on the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind.

Sarah Shahi: Playing yet another unnamed character, Shahi is a TV and streaming veteran who has appeared in The L Word, Red, White, and Royal Blue, and Person of Interest. She makes a cameo in the final scene of the trailer with Brown.

Other actors and actresses in the show include Nicole Bryden Bloom, Charlie Evans, Jon Beavers, and Cassidy Freeman.

Are there any trailers for Paradise on Hulu?

Hulu just released a trailer for the first season of the show recently, but the scenes reveal very little beyond the basic plot of the show. Deadline gave a brief plot summary attached to the trailer that describes the series as follows. “Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds.”

The trailer gives some background hints on the relationship between Xavier Collins and President Bradford. They seem to be comfortable with each other, such as when Collins suggests in jest to Bradford that cigarettes will kill him during a scene in which Bradford is smoking, to which Bradford says they would need to get in line. Clearly, he knows there are many people seeking to take his life. Why couldn’t Collins save him before it was too late?

What shows are like Paradise to watch beforehand?

Paradise is a political thriller through and through. If you are a fan of the genre, there might be some other classics and recent hits to check out in the meantime before Paradise hits the airwaves. The Diplomat on Netflix is perhaps the most relevant show like this to come out in late 2024. Starring Keri Russell as an ambassador who juggles her allegiances to her husband and her country, the show supplies a lot of twists and unique storylines to keep viewers engaged.

Homeland is another great example of a political thriller with more going on beneath the surface, especially as it relates to interpersonal dynamics with the characters. Claire Danes stars as a CIA agent who thinks there are corrupt plots to overthrow the American government from within. This closely resembles the plot in Paradise, especially the aspects related to the backstabbing of the President in the latter series.

When does Paradise on Hulu come out?

Paradise releases its first three episodes on Hulu on January 28, 2025. This type of bulk episode release has been a recurring trait of many hit series on Hulu such as Only Murders in the Building and The Bear (which releases its entire season in one sitting.) There will be eight episodes total in the first season, therefore five more episodes will likely release on a weekly basis after the first three.