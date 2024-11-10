Smaller cable hits from the past will remind you of the Hulu show

Only Murders in the Building just finished its fourth season, and fans are already missing the antics of Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The Hulu mystery series has found a way to execute a unique concept to perfection, turning murder investigations into a campy, even cozy experience at times. The wit of Short and Martin certainly aids this ability, but the show’s tone and writing have also evolved into something that takes a little bit from a variety of predecessors in TV history.

If you’re looking for shows like Only Murders in the Building, we’ve got you covered. These series may not be able to incorporate or emulate every quality you’re looking for, but they will scratch that dark comedic itch and engage you in investigative plotlines that aren’t too violent or morbid.

The Afterparty (2022) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Mystery, Comedy, Crime Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao Created by Christopher Miller Watch on Apple TV+ The Afterparty uses different characters to examine the same crime through various points of view. This type of plotting gives viewers an in-depth look at the season’s crime through unique lenses and helps flesh out a mystery that otherwise might go unnoticed. Tiffany Haddish is the standout performer in the cast, but the rest of the ensemble does a good job of allowing audiences to connect to each character’s plight. The series has the panache connected to Apple TV+, a streamer that has housed some of the zaniest shows on the internet in the past several years.

Bad Sisters (2022) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Stars Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle Created by Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel Watch on Apple TV+ Bad Sisters aligns with Only Murders in the Building’s style by poking fun at some of the corny murder mystery tropes fans have come to love in fiction for decades. Five sisters are shocked to find out that an in-law they hate has been killed, and they are the main suspects in the investigation. They not only have to evade the authorities’ harsh gazes but also figure out what the death of their relative means in the grander scheme of their lives.

The White Lotus (2021) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery Stars F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco Created by Mike White Watch on max The White Lotus doesn’t put its murder mystery at the forefront of its story, but it always expertly hangs over the audience for the entire season. Created by Mike White as a single-season miniseries, this vacation-centered satire about wealthy yet miserable snobs lights a fire to the problems of the rich while engrossing the viewers in the despicableness of American luxury. The first season took place in Hawaii, and the second in Italy. The third season should come out sometime in 2025 and will feature returning and new characters for an arc in Asia.

Psych (2006) tv-pg 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Crime Stars James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson Created by Steve Franks Watch on Amazon Psych would probably do incredibly well as a streaming original series in the 2020s. It got lost in the shuffle on USA Network but still possessed strong enough ratings to earn nearly a decade’s worth of seasons. The show stars James Roday Rodriguez as a detective with an uncanny memory that allows him to solve nearly any mystery. Psych’s tone and comforting vibes make it a light investigative series that doesn’t force viewers to think too hard. It’s a great mix of comedy and drama, and Only Murders in the Building fans respect that combination.

Dexter (2006) tv-ma 8 Seasons 8 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Geoff Pierson Created by James Manos, Jr. Watch on Netflix Dexter is much more graphic and violent than Only Murders in the Building. This means that the classic drama won’t vibe with every fan of Hulu’s series, but there is a lot more in common between these two shows than meets the eye on the surface. Dexter famously follows a serial killer named Dexter Morgan, a homicidal addict with a conscience. Dexter’s odd way of viewing murder actually provides a ton of laughs, along with his attempts to fit into normal everyday life and fake the interests that his colleagues and family members enjoy. This twisted sense of levity matches that of Only Murders in the Building. Dexter has plenty of spinoffs on the way, including a prequel series releasing in December 2024.

Poker Face (2023) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Mystery, Crime Stars Natasha Lyonne Created by Rian Johnson Watch on Peacock Rian Johnson is a controversial movie director ever since his involvement in the Star Wars universe, but he certainly knows how to make good TV. He directed the best episode of Breaking Bad in 2013, and a decade later has a fantastic mystery series on Peacock with Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne plays a woman who gets herself in too much trouble with other people’s business, including having to deal with murder and intrigue at every corner. The character’s reaction to the crimes creates some entertaining storylines that will resonate with Only Murders in the Building fans, too.