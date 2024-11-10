 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

7 must-watch shows like Only Murders in the Building

Smaller cable hits from the past will remind you of the Hulu show

By
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building just finished its fourth season, and fans are already missing the antics of Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The Hulu mystery series has found a way to execute a unique concept to perfection, turning murder investigations into a campy, even cozy experience at times. The wit of Short and Martin certainly aids this ability, but the show’s tone and writing have also evolved into something that takes a little bit from a variety of predecessors in TV history.

If you’re looking for shows like Only Murders in the Building, we’ve got you covered. These series may not be able to incorporate or emulate every quality you’re looking for, but they will scratch that dark comedic itch and engage you in investigative plotlines that aren’t too violent or morbid.

Recommended Videos

The Afterparty (2022)

The Afterparty
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Comedy, Crime
Stars
Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao
Created by
Christopher Miller
Watch on Apple TV+

The Afterparty uses different characters to examine the same crime through various points of view. This type of plotting gives viewers an in-depth look at the season’s crime through unique lenses and helps flesh out a mystery that otherwise might go unnoticed. Tiffany Haddish is the standout performer in the cast, but the rest of the ensemble does a good job of allowing audiences to connect to each character’s plight. The series has the panache connected to Apple TV+, a streamer that has housed some of the zaniest shows on the internet in the past several years.

Related

Bad Sisters (2022)

Bad Sisters
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Drama
Stars
Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle
Created by
Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, Dave Finkel
Watch on Apple TV+

Bad Sisters aligns with Only Murders in the Building’s style by poking fun at some of the corny murder mystery tropes fans have come to love in fiction for decades. Five sisters are shocked to find out that an in-law they hate has been killed, and they are the main suspects in the investigation. They not only have to evade the authorities’ harsh gazes but also figure out what the death of their relative means in the grander scheme of their lives.

The White Lotus (2021)

The White Lotus
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama, Mystery
Stars
F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco
Created by
Mike White
Watch on max

The White Lotus doesn’t put its murder mystery at the forefront of its story, but it always expertly hangs over the audience for the entire season. Created by Mike White as a single-season miniseries, this vacation-centered satire about wealthy yet miserable snobs lights a fire to the problems of the rich while engrossing the viewers in the despicableness of American luxury. The first season took place in Hawaii, and the second in Italy. The third season should come out sometime in 2025 and will feature returning and new characters for an arc in Asia.

Psych (2006)

Psych
tv-pg
8 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Crime
Stars
James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson
Created by
Steve Franks
Watch on Amazon
Psych would probably do incredibly well as a streaming original series in the 2020s. It got lost in the shuffle on USA Network but still possessed strong enough ratings to earn nearly a decade’s worth of seasons. The show stars James Roday Rodriguez as a detective with an uncanny memory that allows him to solve nearly any mystery. Psych’s tone and comforting vibes make it a light investigative series that doesn’t force viewers to think too hard. It’s a great mix of comedy and drama, and Only Murders in the Building fans respect that combination.

Dexter (2006)

Dexter
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Geoff Pierson
Created by
James Manos, Jr.
Watch on Netflix

Dexter is much more graphic and violent than Only Murders in the Building. This means that the classic drama won’t vibe with every fan of Hulu’s series, but there is a lot more in common between these two shows than meets the eye on the surface. Dexter famously follows a serial killer named Dexter Morgan, a homicidal addict with a conscience. Dexter’s odd way of viewing murder actually provides a ton of laughs, along with his attempts to fit into normal everyday life and fake the interests that his colleagues and family members enjoy. This twisted sense of levity matches that of Only Murders in the Building. Dexter has plenty of spinoffs on the way, including a prequel series releasing in December 2024.

Poker Face (2023)

Poker Face
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Mystery, Crime
Stars
Natasha Lyonne
Created by
Rian Johnson
Watch on Peacock

Rian Johnson is a controversial movie director ever since his involvement in the Star Wars universe, but he certainly knows how to make good TV. He directed the best episode of Breaking Bad in 2013, and a decade later has a fantastic mystery series on Peacock with Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne plays a woman who gets herself in too much trouble with other people’s business, including having to deal with murder and intrigue at every corner. The character’s reaction to the crimes creates some entertaining storylines that will resonate with Only Murders in the Building fans, too.

Monk (2002)

Monk
tv-14
8 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Tony Shalhoub, Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford
Created by
Andy Breckman
Watch on Netflix

Monk is the show that made Tony Shalhoub’s career. A neurotic detective can’t figure out whether the crimes he’s trying to solve or his mental hang-ups are more treacherous in his daily life. Monk’s respect for those who have issues such as OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) and other extreme fears and anxiety gave a voice to those who didn’t have one at the beginning of the 200s. The humor, characterization, and mystery in this USA Network hit made it one of the endearing cable series of its generation, and fans still seem to love it today.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The best movies on Amazon Prime to watch this November
Add these Prime movies to your watchlist this month
Remote close-up watching TV

Amazon Prime has one of the largest libraries of content in the world filled with good movies to watch. Whether you want to watch a comedy movie or a crime drama television show, Amazon probably has what you're looking for as far as the best movies to stream right now.

When there's so much to watch, it can be hard to sort through everything to find the best viewing options, though. Thankfully, we're here to help. We've already compiled a list of Amazon Prime TV shows for you to enjoy. And, if you're looking for the best movies to watch right now, we've also found a selection of the best movies on Amazon Prime for you to browse.

Read more
Top picks for November: The best movies on Hulu
Hulu is the place to watch movies across a wide array of genres
Movie on a person's phone

There's a lot of competition out there in the streaming world, and it can be hard to shuffle through the services to find the best movies to stream right now. Though there are plenty of great movies on Netflix and Amazon still has the platform beat in terms of overall quality, many of the movies on Hulu can't be streamed anywhere else. The best movies on Hulu can be gritty, family-friendly, and even sci-fi-oriented. So if you're looking to expand your binge-watching horizons, we've found the best movies to watch on Hulu right now.

White Men Can't Jump (2023)

Read more
November streaming guide: The best Netflix shows to enjoy
Binge-worthy Netflix series you don't want to miss
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

TV may not be peaking quite the way it was a few years back, but there are still more than enough shows out there to keep you busy. After Netflix emerged on the scene and revolutionized how we all watched TV, it was joined by a huge swath of competitors determined to take advantage of the streaming boom. All of those competitors have great stuff to watch, but Netflix is still many people's hub for all things TV. Even within the streamer, though, it can be difficult to figure out what the best shows on Netflix are.

Thankfully, that's where this list comes in. We've compiled a rundown of what to watch on Netflix, and these Netflix shows should add up to days and days of endless binging. You can also check out our list of the best Hulu series, best Amazon Prime series, best Disney+ series, and best Netflix movies after you've made it through the series listed below.

Read more