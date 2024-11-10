Smaller cable hits from the past will remind you of the Hulu show

Only Murders in the Building just finished its fourth season, and fans are already missing the antics of Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The Hulu mystery series has found a way to execute a unique concept to perfection, turning murder investigations into a campy, even cozy experience at times. The wit of Short and Martin certainly aids this ability, but the show’s tone and writing have also evolved into something that takes a little bit from a variety of predecessors in TV history.
If you’re looking for shows like Only Murders in the Building, we’ve got you covered. These series may not be able to incorporate or emulate every quality you’re looking for, but they will scratch that dark comedic itch and engage you in investigative plotlines that aren’t too violent or morbid.
The Afterparty (2022)
The Afterparty uses different characters to examine the same crime through various points of view. This type of plotting gives viewers an in-depth look at the season’s crime through unique lenses and helps flesh out a mystery that otherwise might go unnoticed. Tiffany Haddish is the standout performer in the cast, but the rest of the ensemble does a good job of allowing audiences to connect to each character’s plight. The series has the panache connected to Apple TV+, a streamer that has housed some of the zaniest shows on the internet in the past several years.
Bad Sisters (2022)
Bad Sisters aligns with Only Murders in the Building’s style by poking fun at some of the corny murder mystery tropes fans have come to love in fiction for decades. Five sisters are shocked to find out that an in-law they hate has been killed, and they are the main suspects in the investigation. They not only have to evade the authorities’ harsh gazes but also figure out what the death of their relative means in the grander scheme of their lives.
The White Lotus (2021)
The White Lotus doesn’t put its murder mystery at the forefront of its story, but it always expertly hangs over the audience for the entire season. Created by Mike White as a single-season miniseries, this vacation-centered satire about wealthy yet miserable snobs lights a fire to the problems of the rich while engrossing the viewers in the despicableness of American luxury. The first season took place in Hawaii, and the second in Italy. The third season should come out sometime in 2025 and will feature returning and new characters for an arc in Asia.
Psych (2006)
Dexter (2006)
Dexter is much more graphic and violent than Only Murders in the Building. This means that the classic drama won’t vibe with every fan of Hulu’s series, but there is a lot more in common between these two shows than meets the eye on the surface. Dexter famously follows a serial killer named Dexter Morgan, a homicidal addict with a conscience. Dexter’s odd way of viewing murder actually provides a ton of laughs, along with his attempts to fit into normal everyday life and fake the interests that his colleagues and family members enjoy. This twisted sense of levity matches that of Only Murders in the Building. Dexter has plenty of spinoffs on the way, including a prequel series releasing in December 2024.
Poker Face (2023)
Rian Johnson is a controversial movie director ever since his involvement in the Star Wars universe, but he certainly knows how to make good TV. He directed the best episode of Breaking Bad in 2013, and a decade later has a fantastic mystery series on Peacock with Poker Face. Natasha Lyonne plays a woman who gets herself in too much trouble with other people’s business, including having to deal with murder and intrigue at every corner. The character’s reaction to the crimes creates some entertaining storylines that will resonate with Only Murders in the Building fans, too.
Monk (2002)
Monk is the show that made Tony Shalhoub’s career. A neurotic detective can’t figure out whether the crimes he’s trying to solve or his mental hang-ups are more treacherous in his daily life. Monk’s respect for those who have issues such as OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) and other extreme fears and anxiety gave a voice to those who didn’t have one at the beginning of the 200s. The humor, characterization, and mystery in this USA Network hit made it one of the endearing cable series of its generation, and fans still seem to love it today.
