What to be excited for in the next season of this Hulu Original mystery comedy

We’re in the dead of the summer right now, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start thinking about the blissful fall television schedule waiting right in line behind the heat. With autumn orange comes a fresh batch of great series and returning favorites! Hulu’s original mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building headlines the fall season yet again, with the Steve Martin-led program premiering its fourth season on August 27.

Alongside Martin are Selena Gomez and Martin Short, and the age-mismatched trio has never been funnier after three seasons of work. The three superstars have built a dynamic chemistry as two senior men and a young Millennial woman who share a love of true crime fiction and put their knowledge of the genre to the test when the New York City apartment complex they live in becomes a hotbed for murder (hence the show’s title!)

Recommended Videos

The mashup of dark comedy, drama, interpersonal problems, and character growth has made it a streaming staple on Hulu throughout the 2020s. It’s time to take a look at what to be excited for in Only Murders in the Building season 4!

What is Only Murders in the Building season 4 about?

Only Murders in the Building does a great job of carrying over personal plot points for each character while opening up a novel murder investigation with each new season. The season 3 finale showed Charles’ (Steve Martin) great friend, Sazz Patacki (Jane Lynch), becoming the next victim in the series after she was shot in the closing moments of the episode. This murder has larger personal stakes for our favorite sleuths. Sazz has been a recurring favorite in the series going back to season 1. It’s now up to Charles, Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) to grieve her while also bringing justice to her investigation.

This storyline brings the audience back to the origins of the series because it’s the first time since season 1 that the murder victim was a personal friend of Charles, Mabel, or Oliver. Remember, Mabel’s childhood pal Tim Kono was the slain victim in the debut set of episodes. The association between the murder victim and someone in the main cast helps to heighten the stakes of the drama. Sazz is most known as Charles’ body double, which leads many critics to believe that the person who shot her might have been trying to kill Charles. Who would have such a bone to pick with the innocent, washed-up TV actor?

Entertainment Weekly reports that viewers will see the gang travel to California as studio executives consider adapting their podcast into a film. While we’ll miss the Big Apple and its vital symbolism and tone in the show, we respect the writers for trying to spice up the setting and give the series a fresh coat of paint to prevent it from getting stale.

Who’s starring in Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are still the stars of the show, as to be expected. We wouldn’t want to follow any other podcasting trio to the ends of the Arconia, after all! Still, Only Murders in the Building is known for its adherence to a massive roster of guest stars through the years. Cara Delevingne, Sting, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Jesse Williams, Matthew Broderick, Michael Rappaport, Tina Fey, and Nathan Lane are just some of the big names who have cameoed or played an even bigger role at one point or another in the first three seasons.

Meryl Streep will return as Loretta Durkin from season 3, while Paul Rudd will sit out this season (his character is dead, so this isn’t shocking). There’s nothing to worry about in the guest star department, though, as plenty of newcomers are headed to season 4. Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Zack Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Melissa McCarthy are going to make appearances throughout the new episodes. There aren’t many details about what characters they are portraying, but there’s a lot of potential for some of them to play fictional versions of themselves considering the setting is going to at least partially take place in Hollywood and Los Angeles.

When does Only Murders in the Building season 4 come out?

Only Murders in the Building season 4 comes out on Hulu on August 27. It will release on a weekly schedule every Tuesday rather than the all-at-once formula that other streamers, such as Netflix, have used for their binge-worthy classics. We can’t wait to help solve the mystery with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel yet again! We leave you with the official teaser trailer for season 4 below.