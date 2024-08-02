If you're a Dexter fan, here's what to get excited about

We already were excited to get our eyes on the Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, which premieres by the end of 2024 on Showtime and also on Paramount+. Now, Dexter fans can rejoice at even more morbid, murderous adventures with Michael C. Hall in Dexter: Resurrection. The award-nominated TV star will reprise his titular role once again in the fourth confirmed series in the franchise. Hall was a surprise guest at Comic Con where it was announced that he would be donning Dexter’s khakis and flannel yet again all these years later.

There is very little information on this new sequel series beyond the hints given by the cast and crew at the conference. We know Dexter: Resurrection is a sequel series, so it will take place after the events of Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. It’s not a reboot or redo of the original show, so everything will fit into Dexter’s timeline in a way that allows audiences to see even more of Dexter’s life.

This is everything we know about Dexter: Resurrection so far!

Will there be another season of Dexter: New Blood?

There will no longer be another season of Dexter: New Blood. The sequel series released in 2021 showed where Dexter went after he fled Miami, taking up residence in New York away from the people who knew him so well down south. After a series finale that went awry in more ways than one, Dexter: New Blood was a way for fans to regain trust in the franchise and it let the creators breathe life into the character again.

There was supposed to be another season of Dexter: New Blood with Dexter’s son, Harrison, in the main role. With the news about Dexter: Resurrection, it looks like the second season of New Blood will cease to exist and Resurrection will continue the story from that show with Dexter in the main role once again instead of Harrison.

What will Dexter: Resurrection be about?

Some fans were confused about the nature of Dexter: Resurrection’s plot after the events of Dexter: New Blood. In the finale of that show, Dexter’s son, Harrison, shoots Dexter at his request and leaves his father for dead in the snow. The conclusion to that series seemed to seal the character’s fate once and for all and give Dexter the ending he deserves, but Dexter: Resurrection will seemingly bring him back to life. How that will happen is completely unknown. We know that with enough creative plotting and good writers, almost any twist or turn is possible in Hollywood.

Dexter: Resurrection’s title is more than blunt in stating what will happen to the character when we see him again. Not only will the showrunners resurrect Dexter from near-certain death, but they will also be tasked with resurrecting his plot. Where does Dexter go from here?

His relationship with his son served as the main thematic heft of Dexter: New Blood. Family is always the backbone of so many storylines in this franchise. Dexter: Resurrection will most likely look at the fallout of Dexter asking his son to shoot him and perhaps revive the character’s thirst for blood once again.

Who is starring in Dexter: Resurrection?

Michael C. Hall will return once again as Dexter. Hall is one of the best actors of his generation. He has starred in great HBO series (Six Feet Under) and taken to the Broadway stage. No other cast members have been announced yet. It is safe to assume that if the show is going to address things that happened in Dexter: New Blood, then Harrison actor Jack Alcott will reprise that role. We must wait for further confirmation on this prediction, though.

Jennifer Carpenter has been a constant in the Dexter franchise. The talented Carpenter plays Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan. After Debra’s death at the end of the first series, she became one of Dexter’s inner voices in New Blood (much like Dexter’s father was in the original series.) Carpenter’s return was not confirmed at Comic Con, but it’s hard to imagine the story without her.

Is the Dexter franchise still popular?

The original Dexter was added to Netflix in June 2024 and ranked in the top 10 on the streamer for weeks after its arrival. While the prevalence of antiheroes on TV isn’t what it was when Dexter first aired, the series now has a glint of nostalgia that shines on it. Old fans can introduce new ones to the fun and thrills of the murder mystery elements in the series.

Michael C. Hall spoke a little on the enduring popularity of the character in an interview with Variety, saying “I think we all have our shadow side that we contend with and Dexter’s is obviously a little weightier than most. People enjoy spending time with someone who is doing his best to take responsibility for that side in his sort of outside-the-box way and morally gray way. People, I think, relish the invitation to identify with someone who is contending with this much darkness, and maybe contending with it in a way that is arguably admirable — even though he’s doing what he’s doing.”

When does Dexter: Resurrection premiere?

Fans will have to wait about one more year for Dexter: Resurrection. According to The Independent, the premiere should be sometime during summer 2025. This gives fans time to digest Dexter: Original Sin first, and then jump right into Resurrection afterward. Between both shows, there will be nonstop Dexter on streaming services for the foreseeable future!