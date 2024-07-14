Dexter: Original Sin: Synopsis, cast, and more

The folks over at Showtime can’t resist giving us all of the Dexter we could possibly want (which makes sense, as it’s one of the best shows on Paramount Plus). After bringing the character back for Dexter: New Blood, which gave the character the ending many felt he was robbed of at the end of the actual series, it seems we’re now moving in the other direction.

Warning: the rest of this post contains spoilers for Dexter: New Blood.

Because Dexter dies at the end of New Blood, there wasn’t any real opportunity for another season of New Blood. Instead, they’ve gone with a prequel, Dexter: Original Sin. The new show will feature a new cast, and here’s what we know about it.

What’s the plot of Dexter: Original Sin?

Reporting around Original Sin first emerged in 2023, and it was suggested that Showtime might also be looking at origin stories for multiple characters from the series. Most notably, reports suggested that a prequel for John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer may also be in the works.

This series will be focused on Dexter’s early years, though. According to the official synopsis:

“[The series f]ollows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.”

The series takes place in 1991, which is roughly 15 years before Dexter began in Miami. Of course, the original Dexter featured some flashbacks that may overlap with this timeline, and it’s not currently clear how the show will interact with the flashbacks fans have already seen.

Who is in the cast for Dexter: Original Sin?

According to reporting in Variety, Patrick Gibson will be playing the younger Dexter, while Molly Brown will play his sister, Debra, and Christian Slater will play his father, Harry. In addition to recasting these principal figures, the series also cast James Martinez as Angel Batista, an “up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart,” Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Miami’s first female homicide detective, and Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, the “forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan.” Reno Wilson has also been cast as Harry’s partner, Bobby Wyatt.

Is there a trailer for Dexter: Original Sin?

No trailer exists for the project yet, in large part because the show hasn’t even started filming.

When is the release date for Dexter: Original Sin?

We don’t have confirmation of a planned release date or even a release window. For now, we’ll have to speculate about exactly what this new origin story will look like.