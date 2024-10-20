From The First Omen to Alien, the best horror movies on Hulu also happen to be pretty great films

Horror movies are one of the most reliable genres in all of film. If you’re looking for something to pump up your blood pressure, a great horror movie is probably your best bet, and there are plenty of great horror movies to choose from.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber looking for some horror titles, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together this list of the best horror movies available on the streaming service, which also coincidentally happen to be some of the best movies you can watch on Hulu in any genre.

The First Omen (2024) Play 119m Genre Horror Stars Nell Tiger Free, Ralph Ineson, Sônia Braga Directed by Arkasha Stevenson Watch on Hulu Technically a prequel to the original Omen, The First Omen may be even better than that film. It follows a young nun living in Rome who begins to discover that the Catholic Church she believed herself to be a part of is much more sinister than it appears to be. As the movie’s revelations unfold around her, she begins to realize that the church is using her as a pawn on their way to a much grander objective. Featuring a genuinely revelatory central performance from Nell Tiger Free, The First Omen is awesome and unsettling in equal measure. The First Omen | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Skinamarink (2023) Play 100m Genre Horror Stars Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul Directed by Kyle Edward Ball Watch on Hulu A divisive, experimental movie that has alienated some but enthralled others, Skinamarink tells the story of two young boys who wake up in the middle of the night to find that their father has disappeared and all the windows and doors in the house have gone with him. The movie is hugely observational, and because it’s told from the perspective of two young boys, it doesn’t have the usual plot mechanics you might expect from a horror movie. What it does have, though, are some of the most menacing vibes you’ll ever see in a movie. Skinamarink - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

Barbarian (2022) Play 103m Genre Horror, Mystery Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long Directed by Zach Cregger Watch on Hulu Terrifying and hilarious in equal measure, Barbarian tells the story of a woman who has booked an Airbnb in a Detroit exurb and discovers that a man inadvertently booked the same place on the same night. The two of them agree to stay there together, and she becomes increasingly anxious that he is some sort of predator. To spoil where the movie goes from there would be to ruin the fun, but suffice it to say that Barbarian is not exactly the movie you might expect it to be. What it is, though, is a wild ride, one that will leave you exhilarated in part because of how out there it’s willing to get. BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9

Us (2019) Play 116m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss Directed by Jordan Peele Watch on Hulu Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out proved to be even scarier than his first film, and not just because of what he depicts on screen. The film tells the story of a family going on vacation who discover that there are underground versions of all of them who have come to the surface to take over. The movie’s central metaphor is ambiguous enough to fit many different interpretations, but what’s undeniable is that the movie is remarkably effective as just a scary movie. Thanks to Lupita Nyong’o’s incredible dual performances, Us is equally captivating and horrific and also feels like a genuinely new idea in a genre that is so in need of them. Us - Official Trailer [HD]

Infinity Pool (2023) Play 118m Genre Horror, Science Fiction Stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman Directed by Brandon Cronenberg Watch on Hulu A strange, powerful film filled with unsettling imagery, Infinity Pool proves that Brandon Cronenberg is every bit as messed up as his father. The film follows a couple vacationing in a remote, unnamed country that discovers that wealthy people who commit crimes can have themselves cloned and watch their clone be executed. When the film’s central character becomes addicted to cloning himself, he falls into a dark, unsettling culture where identity is not fixed and nothing is exactly what it appears to be. Infinity Pool will haunt you for quite a while after you see it, even if you think its central characters are totally out of their minds. Infinity Pool Trailer #1 (2023)

The Purge (2013) Play 86m Genre Science Fiction, Horror, Thriller Stars Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Max Burkholder Directed by James DeMonaco Watch on Hulu A movie that’s only become more relevant in the decade since its release, The Purge is set in a world where crime has been made legal for a single night. When one wealthy family is besieged by criminals on the night in question, they have no choice but to fight for their lives in the hopes of making it until morning. The Purge has spawned an entire franchise, but this first installment may still be the most trenchant reminder of how cynical humanity can be when there’s nothing higher governing our actions. The Purge Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey Thriller HD

Ready or Not (2019) Play 95m Genre Comedy, Horror Stars Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Watch on Hulu A brilliant horror comedy, Ready or Not follows a young woman who is marrying into a wealthy family, and discovers that her new family has a ritual that involves playing a game with the new member on their wedding night. When that game turns out to be a deadly version of hide and seek, she realizes that she has to fend for her life against the people who just welcomed her into their family. Ready or Not is always gripping, frequently hilarious, and a great reminder that rich people care about nothing so much as they care about their own survival. READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

Run (2020) Play 90m Genre Thriller, Horror, Drama Stars Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Pat Healy Directed by Aneesh Chaganty Watch on Hulu A nightmare that’s hard to even comprehend, Run tells the story of a mother and daughter who seem to live a nice, remote life together. The daughter has a variety of ailments that require constant attention, and her mother is loving and totally devoted to her daughter’s well-being. When the daughter begins to discover that something is amiss, though, she realizes that her mother is making her sicker than she actually is. Munchausen by proxy is a real and rare mental illness, and while Run might not be the most generous version of it, it makes for a fairly gripping horror movie premise. Run (2020 Movie) Official Trailer – Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen