Everything we know so far about Only Murders in the Building season 5

Yet another homicide has happened at the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 came to a close with one of its most succinct finales in the series. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel solved the murder of Sazz Pataki and brought justice to Jane Lynch’s character in an orderly fashion, but there would be no further seasons of this spooky show if the murderous pattern in the Arconia were to end this time. The episode closed with two more mysteries to be solved next season.

Only Murders in the Building has been one of the biggest hits on Hulu since it premiered in 2021. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short make up one of the most endearing trios ever assembled on TV. Martin and Short have been longtime friends and collaborators, therefore Gomez’s addition is what elevated the show into a more dynamic and age-diverse comedy. We’re so glad they’ll all be back for a fifth go-around. This is everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 5. 

What will Only Murders in the Building season 5 be about?

It looks like there will be two different murder cases in the fifth season of the show. The main murder storyline revolves around Lester the doorman. At the end of the fourth season finale, the podcasting trio finds Lester’s corpse in the fountain outside of the Arconia. Blood has pooled around the outside of the fountain in one of the show’s more graphic depictions of violence in four seasons so far. This comes on the heels of a joyous union between Oliver and Loretta. The juxtaposition between happiness and sadness works so well in Only Murders in the Building and allows it to operate as a drama and a dark comedy at the same time.

The series continues to do a good job of victimizing people that both fans and characters in the show love and enjoy being around. Lester was a minor character in the first four seasons with seemingly no enemies. It will be interesting yet again to watch the protagonists weave through the motives for the crime and to uncover more about a character we knew very little about before the murder. Sazz’s death in season 4 propelled Jane Lynch to more screen time and the writers showed a lot about the stuntwoman’s life and relationship with Charles.

A secondary storyline looks like it will follow the murder of a man named Nicky. His death is supposedly high-profile and newsworthy, or at least that is what the widow of Nicky would like Charles and Mabel to believe. A woman played by Téa Leoni appears in the lobby and pleads for the help of two-thirds of the podcasters, vividly painting a picture of the failures of police to solve the crime surrounding her deceased husband. This b-plot nicely previews one of the show’s big guest stars for season 5.

Who will star in Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez will all be back for season 5. It is safe to assume Michael Cyril Creighton will also be back. He has played the trio’s high-strung neighbor, Howard Morris, since the first season. Beyond these four main cast members, the rest of the show comprises a rotating bonanza of super-famous Hollywood legends.

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd have featured in both seasons 3 and 4, but it’s hard to confirm whether they will return in season 5. Streep always keeps a busy schedule and the writers have sent her character to New Zealand. Does this mean she won’t be next to Oliver’s side anymore? Rudd played a different character in each of his seasons on the show. Coming up with a third role for him would stretch the creative liberties of those behind the scenes and it would be a nice running gag.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 had an incredible selection of cameos and guest stars. Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis played spoof versions of themselves. Melissa McCarthy portrayed Charles’ exotic sister. Ron Howard made a cameo as himself in the ninth episode of the season. These icons seem unlikely to return in season 5 as the show usually comes back each fall with a fresh batch of superstars to incorporate.

When will Only Murders in the Building season 5 be released?

Every season of Only Murders in the Building has come out between June and August. In fact, every season except for season 2 premiered in August. This makes it safe to assume that the fifth season will also come out in August. Unlike some other streaming networks, Hulu likes to stick to a weekly release schedule. This means Only Murders in the Building season 5 will likely stretch across a two-month timespan yet again if there are ten episodes.

The show is the perfect fall release due to its mystery components, but fans also love the color palette and setting of the series for the Autumn months of the calendar. The characters often wear sweaters, they mingle indoors, and the entire production gives off a cozy vibe. Hulu will surely stick with this aesthetic which is aided by the release date of the show.

