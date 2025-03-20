 Skip to main content
8 high-stakes shows like Squid Game you can’t miss

Death, drama, and game shows are quite a mix in these Squid Game-like series

Yim Si-wan in a promo video for Squid Game season 2.
Squid Game surely superseded any expectations the creators had when the South Korean drama series premiered in 2021. Now the most popular show in the history of Netflix, the series follows a group of desperate contestants who will sacrifice anything to win a massive cash prize in a long line of lethal games and activities. The concept seems more like something that would be on reality TV than scripted, but the creators more than make everything work. Squid Game is able to grapple with a lot of thought-provoking issues while never shying away from addicting devices and unique episodes that beg to keep viewers hooked to the screen all night long.

There’s nothing exactly like Squid Game, or at least nothing that has equaled it in popularity. We’ve dove into the deepest parts of the TV landscape to find series that resemble the South Korean phenomenon in the way they create drama, the setting they take place in, or the genre elements they imitate. These are shows like Squid Game that you need to watch right away.

Alice in Borderland (2020)

Alice in Borderland
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Drama, Action & Adventure
Stars
Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Aya Asahina
Watch on Netflix

Alice in Borderland is like Squid Game’s less popular little brother. There are a lot more sci-fi elements at play here as the contestants in the deadly games in this show are living inside of a parallel universe. Elements like alternate reality, hyperrealism, and dystopian reality are all at play here. A likeable cast starring Kento Yamazaki and others makes this one show one of the most underrated on Netflix. A third season is on the way in 2025.

All of Us Are Dead (2022)

All of Us Are Dead
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun
Created by
Chun Sung-il, JQ Lee, Kim Nam-su
Watch on Netflix

All of Us Are Dead is like is Squid Game was one big zombie experiment. High school students in South Korea are victims of a zombie epidemic caused by the recklessness of their science teacher. As the undead cascade down on them, the kids have to use their creative instincts and intelligence to survive something that seems too crazy to be real. Think of this as The Last of Us meets Squid Game. It’s a lot of fun and has been renewed for season 2. 

The Walking Dead (2010)

The Walking Dead
tv-ma
11 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Created by
Frank Darabont
Watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead doesn’t take place in an arena or within a game, but hardly any show creates the same sense of post-apocalyptic dread as this one. Stars such as Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are just some of the great actors who played important roles in this zombie drama about a radical mix of human survivors who must battle both the undead and the remnants of humanity in order to put society back together. Fans of Squid Game will love the cliffhangers, betrayal, teamwork, and special effects in this iconic AMC drama. The Walking Dead set a new standard for what was possible on TV when it comes to exploring non-traditional genres such as science-fiction, horror, apocalyptic dread, and so much more.

Extracurricular (2020)

Extracurricular
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Kim Dong-hee, Park Ju-hyun, Jung Da-bin
Created by
Kim Jin-min, Gin Han-sai
Watch on Netflix
Extracurricular isn’t a survival show in the sense that Squid Game is, but the main character makes life or death decisions that comes with a lot of questions for the audience. Both South Korean shows make viewers think about the lengths they would go to for a chance at living the life they desire. Extracurricular tells the story of a student who decides becoming a criminal is the only path to the college he’s always dreamed of attending.   

Panic (2021)

Panic
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Crime
Stars
Olivia Scott Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula
Created by
Lauren Oliver
Watch on Amazon

Panic is like a Texas version of Squid Game. The contestants are high school graduates in a tiny southern town who can win a boatload of money if they win daring challenges. Most of the students are poor and need the money desperately. The series is a fun little diversion to sit down and binge in a weekend, but it didn’t do well enough to get renewed for a second season at Prime Video.

The Purge (2018)

The Purge
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Crime, Drama
Stars
Paola Nuñez, Max Martini, Derek Luke
Created by
James DeMonaco
Watch on Hulu

The Purge is one of the most regurgitated horror stories in media between the movie franchise and TV series, but that’s because fans never get sick of seeing the way humans act when given permission to kill with no repercussions but their morals. This Hulu series is another entertaining version of The Purge as characters are pushed to the limit to survive during a night with no rules.

Sweet Home (2020)

Sweet Home
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure
Stars
Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young
Watch on Netflix

Sweet Home combines the setting and aesthetic of Squid Game with the apocalyptic drama of The Walking Dead. The series features a set of young characters who must save their friends, families, and humanity itself when people start turning into monsters. It’s an interesting concept that originated in a webtoon published in 2017.

Black Mirror (2011)

Black Mirror
tv-ma
7 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Mystery
Created by
Charlie Brooker
Watch on Netflix
Black Mirror understands the way politics and technology intersect to create a society that is both dystopian and jarring when compared to what’s happening in the real world. The anthology uses a different storyline and a variety of characters in each episode to say something vital about contemporary issues. Squid Game fans will identify with the commentary embedded within each plotline, and both shows are some of the most bingeable content on Netflix today. 

