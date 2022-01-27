The Best George Clooney Movies of All Time

In an industry where good looks go a long way, George Clooney seems born to be a matinee idol. His ascension to the top of Hollywood makes sense, but there’s way more to Clooney than his beauty and charm. What makes Clooney such a great actor is the way he can slide into a huge variety of roles and make them all seem natural. He can be a sexy, sly criminal, a lawyer who’s dead inside, or a bumbling oaf trying to find his way home.
All of these roles work on Clooney, because he fits well in both comedies and dramas. Much of Clooney’s best work as an actor comes from collaborations with a few great directors, but Clooney himself has also stepped behind the camera with great success. Clooney hasn’t acted as much in recent years, but he’s still one of America’s most compelling movie stars, even if he also proves to be one of the last of that dying breed.
Michael Clayton (2007)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Solaris (2002)
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Up in the Air (2009)
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
Out of Sight (1998)
The Descendants (2011)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Three Kings (1999)
