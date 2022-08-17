These Beards Are the Perfect Complement to a Bald Head

One of the biggest fears amongst all men as they age later in life is the fear of losing their hair. Some have been blessed with Patrick Dempsey hair genes, others, not so much. We say, own it. Take that razor to your dome and rock your baldness. The best part is that you won’t be the only one to do so. Instead, you’ll be jumping on the bandwagon itself.

Luckily, so many of Hollywood’s leading men have been embracing this trend and making bald beautiful. They have been setting the pace showing the rest of us exactly how you can rock the bald look yourself, and with the proper products and gear, it’s easier than ever to be bald.

One just-so-popular trend that a lot of your favorite A-listers are choosing to combine their bald look with happens to be the hair on the opposite side of your face. That’s right, a bald and beard combo. So, if you can’t control the hair on your dome, why not rock it on the bottom half of your head, with your baldness. But don’t take our word for it if you think it’s not the look for you. Check out the silver screen’s top bald and beard combos and decide for yourself. Hint: they just work together.

Without further ado, here are some of the best beard styles for bald men.

5 O’clock Shadow – Jason Statham

For almost his entire career, Mr. Statham has been rocking the bald look with a perfectly stubbled 5’oclock shadow. This look works particularly well if you have a thick beard throughout the entire face, including the cheeks. It’s best to find a beard trimmer with multiple attachments for varying lengths to find the perfect spot for you. Let it grow a day or two, then trim it back down. Rinse and repeat. We’re not saying you’ll be an instant ass-kicking badass like Mr. Statham, but it can’t hurt to try.

Goatee – Terry Crews

The funny man with muscles that could make Hercules envious, Terry Crews has been rocking the bald look his entire film career. Right there the entire time has been his perfectly groomed goatee. The key to his look is keeping it well-lined and at a shorter length. It’s a perfect combo and will fit well regardless of your own personal style, whether or not you can bench press a school bus. Also see, Dwayne Johnson.

Lumberjack Beard – Graham McTavish

Recently Graham McTavish has been coming into the scene a bit more, especially with his current role in The Witcher and upcoming part in House of the Dragon. All along, he’s had his bald and lumberjack beard combination, staying true to his Scottish roots. This style is perfect for those with thick, dense beards that look like they could have spent an entire day in the woods. While it’s okay to let it grow and become a little bushy, don’t let it become unkempt.

Clean-lined Beard – Rick Ross

Like a boss, Rick Ross has been rocking the bald-beard combination with the best of them. The key to his success is his super clean lines. This can be achieved by numerous barber visits, or by learning how to use a razor blade, well, on your own – the choice is yours. Typically this style is going to be best for those who desire a medium-length beard as well as a full-bodied growth.

Mustache – Ving Rhames

With as much charisma as Ving Rhames has, he could rock whatever beard he felt like but consistently chooses to go back to the mustache. And for good reason, it works. This is not going to be the case for everyone. If you can pull off the mustache, go for it. Just make sure you have the confidence to back it up because this is a bold move. If you look as good as Ving does with this combo, that won’t be hard to do.

Heavy Scruff – Tyson Beckford

When you look as good as Mr. Beckford, no matter how you style yourself, you won’t be able to look bad. It’s a fact that 99.9% of us will never be that fortunate though. Regardless, Tyson has been rocking the bald and scuff look for quite some time now. This look works well for those who have full-bodied beards or even patchy ones, making it look fuller with extra days in between trims.

Silver Fox – Bruce Willis

No bald list could ever be complete without mentioning Bruce Willis. Most consider him the epitome and golden standard when comparing if someone looks good bald or not. When he grows out his scruff for a couple of weeks, the silver fox look is completed. Remember, with all scruff, going days at a time is okay, so long as it’s a managed messy look and not disheveled. The occasional trim between cuts is key. Also see, Idris Elba.

Bushy Beard – Tim Howard

When you have a thick and luscious beard like Mr. Howard, you wanna make sure you show it off. So, if you can grow a manly woodsman beard like Tim, we say rock that bad boy out for sure. The one drawback is this beard is going to take some time for proper growth, meaning regular trimming and upkeep to maintain a cleaner shape. Whether you keep the mustache a little on the shorter side or let it grow out a bit is going to be completely up to you.

Wiry Beard – Tom Hardy

Yes, we are fully aware that Tom has an amazing coif. That being said, he does occasionally shave it all off, with an amazingly wiry beard to boot. So if you have a beard that looks similar to Tom’s let it grow out and then let it grow some more. Like the bushy beard, this too shall take time to grow, but it’s worth the wait. With this beard, we recommend a little less upkeep; that’s the beauty of letting it look a little messier — it’s less work.

Bald and Bearded

So, while you may not have been blessed with the best head of hair, own it — choose bald — and instead do some growing on the bottom half with a solid beard. There are numerous options to choose from depending on how thick, patchy, or much work you want to apply to growing out your beard. Regardless of what you choose, make sure you have proper trimmers and the best products to make the most out of them.

