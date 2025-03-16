Find your perfect pre-styling shampoo with American Crew’s new range

Table of Contents Table of Contents Fiber Pre-Style Shampoo Forming Pre-Style Shampoo Boost Pre-Style Shampoo Use the right styling puck

For men who want every day to be a perfect hair day, American Crew has become a leader when it comes to supplying the right product. These three new pre-styling shampoos will definitely enhance the company’s reputation, as they cover multiple issues and aspects of men’s hair styling.

The goal is to cleanse the scalp and provide a solid foundation for the styling to come, and given the range of these products it’s worth exploring how they get results.

Fiber Pre-Style Shampoo

The first product we’ll examine is the Fiber Pre-Styling Shampoo. This cleanser is specially designed to strengthen hair from the inside and add touchable texture and strength. The result is stronger, more resilient hair strands, which in turn give the men who use it styling perfection when they combine it with the right American Crew Styling Puck.

Forming Pre-Style Shampoo

The second cleanser is called Forming Pre-Style Shampoo. To define the specific need here, it’s all about men who have curly hair. It’s based on a formula that’s free of sulfate surfactants to define and enhance curls and many other harmful ingredients. Instead, it hydrates, nourishes, and defines your curls without weighing down your hair.

It also cleanses without affecting the natural oils or the pattern of your curls, which gives your stylist a leg up when the real work of making you look great begins. You can even do that yourself, but either way, you can rest assured that it’s absolutely essential to provide texture for those with hair that’s prone to going frizzy or flat. If you have hair that craves definition and moisture, this is your product for sure.

Boost Pre-Style Shampoo

The third cleanser in this line does the opposite of the last one. It’s called Boost, and it provides volume and fullness. It’s a high performing, premium product that gives you balanced conditioning and body, and it provides lift in the process. If your hair is fine or flat and it needs a little lift, this cleanser gives you the boost your hair needs.

Use the right styling puck

Now, let’s discuss product pairs. Specifically, it’s about using the right style puck for the cleanser that best suits your needs. These pucks are the final ingredient for great-looking hair, and they basically make styling possible.

So how do they do that? For starters, they’re also formulated with essential and effective skincare ingredients that help balance the scalp biome of all men, regardless of the individual characteristics of their scalp and hair. The result is a perfect match to give you your ultimate look, so make sure you pick the right one so that you can have one great hair day after another.

The best place to find this array of products is on Amazon, and the American Crew website links to their Amazon availability as well. They’re priced reasonably at under $20.