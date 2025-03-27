Patricks aims to elevate men’s haircare with new sea salt product

Table of Contents Table of Contents The SF1 key ingredients Versatility is also key

When it comes to men’s hair styling, experts have long recognized the potential that sea salt offers when it’s used as a key ingredient. It holds well and adds volume, but if sea salt hairsprays aren’t formulated properly, they can dry out the scalp.

Patricks is determined to solve that problem. The Australia-based company’s new SF1 Sea Salt Foam is formulated with specialized ingredients designed to nourish and hydrate hair, and it comes with a lightweight matte finish to add both volume and texture.

Recommended Videos

The SF1 key ingredients

The relevant ingredients in this sea salt spray are sodium hyaluronate, enteromorpha compressa extract, and vegan keratin. Specifically, sodium hyaluronate was added instead of hyaluronic acid because its molecules are smaller, which allows it to penetrate deeper into the scalp to moisturize and support healthy hair.

Eneteromorpha compress is definitely a mouthful to pronounce, but this seaweed extract plays a vital role because it’s rich in minerals and antioxidants. It offers outstanding protection against environmental stressors and free radicals, which is essential to make sure the scalp is properly hydrated and moisturized.

The role of vegan keratin is to help your hair with strength and support, and it can also reinforce damaged hair by filling in protein gaps. The overall effect is to reduce breakage while strengthening hair, making it easier to style and provide a fantastic final look.

Versatility is also key

SF1 can be used as a finishing product to get the best possible matte finish, and it doubles as a pre-styler by adding volume when it’s blow-dried in, building volume before a styler is added.

“Sea salt sprays have always allowed for great styling, [but] they also dried out people’s hair and scalp,” says founder Patrick Kidd, who also happens to be the Director of Design and Innovation. “We created a sea salt foam that does the exact opposite. With these advanced actives to nourish and hydrate your scalp and hair, you’ll look like you just got out of the surf. It’s a true category game-changer.”

SF1 can be found on Patricks’ website for a US price of $45, and this release represents a noteworthy addition to the company’s line of premium men’s skincare products.