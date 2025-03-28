Caldera + Lab introduces its first multi-product men’s haircare system

Caldera + Lab has earned a reputation as a stellar manufacturer of men’s skincare products, and with this launch they’ve become part of a major trend in men’s skincare in which multiple products are being introduced as systems.

The three new products in this release are The Hair Serum, The Shampoo, and The Conditioner. This unique trio is the result of over four years of R&D into scalp and follicular health, with the goal of creating products that work together beneath the surface of the scalp to get results. The ultimate aim is to purify, strengthen, and enhance hair density while optimizing scalp health.

The science behind the scalp skincare

While there are many significant ingredients in these three new offerings, the biggest by far is the use of advanced bioactive technology. The hair serum alone contains approximately one billion plant exosomes per dropper, which makes it possible to deliver results that are both genuine and observable.

In keeping with Caldera’s advanced science-based approach, the formulas in these three products are free of sulfates and color safe. Moreover, they’re tested by dermatologists according to strict, exacting standards. This cutting-edge biotech is now available for men looking for haircare products that deliver at the highest level.

Clinical testing is also different at Caldera. The company claims that its studies are larger and more extensive than those done at other mens skincare companies, and Caldera’s history of success certainly validates the viability of that approach.

Caldera’s performance record includes plenty of celebrities who demand high performance in their mens skincare system products. The roster includes former NFL Hall of Famer and current broadcast star Tony Gonzalez, Mario Lopez, Raymond Lee, and David Annable, among others.

The system is available on Caldera’s website. Products are offered both individually and as a bundle. The bundle price is $133, while prices on the three individual products range from $39-55.